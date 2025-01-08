New ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Intro Available To Watch Online

Fans have long debated over whether or not Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997–2003) should be rebooted for a new generation of fans. The supernatural teen drama television series was a global phenomenon during the late ’90s and early ’00s, possessing a strong influence over pop culture and amassing an enormous cult that’s just as strong today as it was back then.

It’s easy to forget that the show, which ran for seven seasons and got a spinoff in the form of Angel (1999–2004), is a remake of the 1992 movie of the same name, which starred Kristy Swanson in the title role. But the only returning star from that film was writer Joss Whedon, who created the series with a fresh continuity unrelated to its big-screen counterpart.

Since the television show departed our screens in 2003, it would seem the franchise has turned to dust, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Buffy the Vampire Slayer continues in the form of a long-running comic book series (originally under Dark Horse but since rebooted by BOOM! Studios), novels, and even a (short-lived) podcast series.

Whether or not we’ll ever see the television show exhumed remains to be seen. However, last year, world-famous singer/songwriter Dolly Parton, who was an uncredited producer on the show, hinted that a reboot might be in the early stages of development. And, more recently, Sarah Michelle Gellar said she was finally open to reprising her role as Buffy Summers.

The idea of a Buffy reboot has become something of an urban legend over the years — a bit like a vampire. While there have been attempts to resurrect Buffy for a modern audience, clearly, one has never seen the light of day. Now, with the IP residing under Disney following their acquisition of Fox in 2019, we might be inching closer to a reboot without realizing.

For now, there’s plenty of content to sink your teeth into, from the show itself to all the tie-in media, with the Dark Horse comic book series in particular considered a canonical continuation. However, there’s something else you might wish to feast your eyes on in the meantime where Buffy is concerned: an impressive re-creation of the show’s iconic intro.

The twist? It’s made entirely from plasticine. Created by artist Joseph Brett, who originally posted the video to Instagram on Halloween 2024, the video is a shot-for-shot remake of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer intro (no easy feat considering those quick edits), iconic theme tune and all. Brett captioned the Claymation video: “This is the best thing I’ve ever made.”

Watch it below and prepare to be very impressed:

We’re not suggesting that Buffy is rebooted in stop-motion animation (perhaps as an unofficial web-series), however, we’ve previously discussed the possibility that the franchise could get the more traditional animated treatment, especially now that it’s under Disney.

Check out Brett’s original Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joseph Brett (@josephsbrett)

Where Can I Watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are streaming on Disney+.

The flagship show was also recently announced to be part of the UK channel ITVX’s general TV line-up between January and March, 2025.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires,” the official synopsis reads.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), Juliet Landau (Drusilla), David Boreanaz (Angel), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris), Seth Green (Oz), Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg), Eliza Dushku (Faith), and James Marsters (Spike).

Would you like to see a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot? If so, in what form? Live action, animation, or maybe even Claymation? Let us know in the comments down below!