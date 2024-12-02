‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ ’90s Reboot Streaming on Non-Disney Service in Early 2025

Buffy the Vampire Slayer has finally been given new life.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans are a bit like vampires–we never get tired of wanting to sink our teeth into Sunnydale and all of its many juicy inhabitants. When the television series first arrived on the small screen in 1997, it changed the entire landscape of teen pop culture.

A reboot of the 1992 movie of the same name starring Kristy Swanson, the series follows Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a teenage girl who learns she’s the “Chosen One” and must therefore protect her hometown from vampires and other supernatural monsters.

Spanning seven seasons, Buffy became a bona fide cultural phenomenon similar to the US sitcom Friends which was also airing between 1997 and 2003. The series resulted in the spinoff Angel, which ran from 1999 to 2004, as well as waves upon waves of merchandise.

Tie-in novels, action figures, and video games helped satisfy bloodthirsty fans hungry for more from the world of Sunnydale. Now, 27 years after the show’s premiere, the franchise is still going strong and continues in the form of new graphic novels and audiobooks.

But while there have been talks of a reboot for years, nothing has come to light. According to iconic singer/songwriter Dolly Parton, who was an uncredited producer on the series, there are conversations taking place about a potential revival, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Still, Buffy the Vampire Slayer remains incredibly popular with fans. In 2019, the property was acquired by Disney when it purchased 20th Century Fox Studios. The series, along with the spinoff Angel, became available on Disney+ under the Star brand in February 2021.

Since then, fans have enjoyed rekindling with Sunnydale characters such as Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon), Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan), Rupert Giles (Anthony Head), Angel (David Boreanaz), and the slayer herself, Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar).

Now, all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer are set to arrive on the British streaming service ITVX, which falls under the ITV network, giving UK-based fans without access to Disney+ the chance to sink their teeth into one of the most beloved ’90s teen shows.

You’ll still need an ITVX subscription to enjoy all 145 episodes in which Buffy Summers kicks supernatural butt in Sunnydale, but at least you’ll have more options and won’t need to be strapped to Disney+ if you aren’t a fan of the likes of Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars.

Where Can I Watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel Now?

While there’s no date for the series’ arrival on the streaming service, the announcements were made as part of ITV’s general TV line-up that span January to March, next year. Unfortunately, there’s no sign of the spinoff Angel joining the flagship series anytime soon.

But if you have Disney+, why not get start binging Buffy right now. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a comedy-action series that chronicles the adventures of Buffy Summers, a teenage girl who is gifted with the strength and skill to hunt vampires,” the Disney+ synopsis reads.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), Juliet Landau (Drusilla), David Boreanaz (Angel), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris), Seth Green (Oz), Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg), Eliza Dushku (Faith), and James Marsters (Spike).

Will you be revisiting Buffy the Vampire Slayer? Let us know in the comments down below!