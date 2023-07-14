Fans Expose the Dark Truth of ‘Harry Potter’ Storyline

There’s a dark truth to one Harry Potter storyline that you may not have noticed…

While the Harry Potter books and films are technically aimed at children, they’ve found a universal audience across the generations. Since the release of the first book, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” in 1997, the franchise has racked up an estimated $43.19 billion with seven books, eight films, a spinoff series, and multiple theme parks across the globe.

Telling the story of Harry Potter – a young wizard marked as “The Boy Who Lived” – in his battle against Lord Voldemort and his Death Eaters as they plot for Pure-blood domination, part of what gives the series its enduring appeal is the complex themes of love, death, good, and evil.

However, fans have noticed one particularly adult plotline in the franchise. In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) becomes the subject of multiple schoolgirl crushes thanks to his newly-found status as “The Chosen One.” With Harry only interested in Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) learns that girls are determined to go to extreme lengths to gain his attention, with one female student – Romilda Vane (Anna Shaffer) – resorting to a love potion to win his affection.

As fans know, this plan goes more than a little awry when Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) ultimately consumes the potion by mistake. In his efforts to stop Ron’s obsession with Romilda, Harry is forced to source him the antidote – only for Ron to then get poisoned and nearly die.

While the poisoning is the big dramatic point in both the film and book, it’s the love potion that many are now finding gross. A love potion makes the consumer susceptible to anything and anyone – regardless of their own personal feelings or preferences. In the book, it’s also revealed that that’s how Lord Voldemort’s mother, Merope Gaunt, secured the attention of Tom Riddle Sr., Voldemort’s father.

As fans recently pointed out in a Reddit thread, the love potion is basically akin to a date rape drug. However, the series totally plays it off as a gag – and, as user Theory721 points out, “Hermione heard about girls trying to date rape Harry and did nothing about it (other than warn him a little).” Ew.

In __Beef__Supreme__’s words, the series is “just like ‘oh haha a love potion’ when it’s really ‘oh shit a rape drug.'” With both the characters and the narrative making light of the seriousness of the potion, it’s yet another magical power in the series that has incredibly dark undertones – such as Imperio (which can make the victim do whatever the caster wants) and Oblivate (which can erase the victim’s memory).

