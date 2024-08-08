Universal Embroiled in Divisive Fight Following Entitled Guest Incident

An entitled guest recently caused a fight at Universal Studios Hollywood, yelling at and threatening theme park employees for not yielding to her demands.

Millions of guests of all ages visit theme parks in the United States to have a fun and thrill-packed day in a family-friendly environment, immersing in lands themed to some of their favorite franchises.

Universal Studios Hollywood is the perfect example, with immersive lands, attractions, and experiences inspired by The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, Transformers, The Simpsons, and the Super Mario Bros. franchise.

However, entitled behavior is never tolerated when a guest tries to go against theme park rules. A woman recently found this out the hard way, causing a scene at Universal Studios Hollywood.

TikTok user @jalisco8a recently posted a video of a woman causing a ridiculous scene at Universal Studios Hollywood after demanding not to get splashed while sitting in the splash zone of WaterWorld, the park’s #1-rated live show.

“She’s pissed. She’s fighting him,” commented @jalisco8a while recording the woman arguing with the cast member, who informed her she was in the splash zone and would inevitably get wet, inviting her to move if she hoped otherwise.

The woman refused to move and threatened the cast member, telling him she would empty her water bottle on him if he continued to upset her. Of course, the entitled woman’s attitude was no excuse to change the show, and the performer emptied the bucket in the guest’s direction.

The employee’s actions enraged the stubborn guest, who opened her bottle and threw it at the cast member and other guests. This only turned out for the worse, as the cast member splashed her with a water gun as soon as he stepped down from the bleachers.

The woman yelled profanities at the cast member but refused to move from the splash zone. According to the guest, she continued to scream and complain throughout the show. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

The video immediately caused a divisive conversation surrounding the incident with a surprising outturn.

Many viewers sided with the woman, commenting that the cast member should have respected her request to avoid getting wet. “Even in Waterworld, that is harassment. She should file a lawsuit and make the most of the incident,” one viewer commented.

One user commented, “That’s disrespectful. The woman was very polite. I would have beaten him.” Another added, “He’s playing his part very well, but he should have respected her decision. No means no.”

However, several viewers considered the guest’s behavior ridiculous. “She wasted a 10-dollar water on someone who’s already wet,” one viewer commented. Another added, “She didn’t want to get wet in WATERWORLD!??”

One viewer joined the conversation, commenting, “Those complaining have never been to the show, right? There are signs everywhere warning that you will get wet. The splash zone is clearly marked. If you don’t want to get wet, DO NOT SIT THERE.”

Spraying and splashing guests is not uncommon in WaterWorld, as the live show takes place in a massive pool. This almost ensures that parkgoers will get wet during the action-packed performance. However, guests usually react humorously to this, unlike the woman in the video.

Remember, you have the final word. Share your opinion on this incident with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!