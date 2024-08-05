Dolly Parton’s Theme Park Charade Shattered: True Ownership Revealed Amid Dollywood Meltdown

Does Dolly Parton even own Dollywood?!

Dollywood has easily become one of America’s most beloved theme parks, not only for its 50 attractions, amazing entertainment, and lip-smacking food, but also, its close relationship with Dolly Parton, America’s sweetheart.

Dollywood, the iconic theme park nestled in the heart of the Smoky Mountains, is the culmination of vision, determination, and a deep-rooted connection to the region. While the park’s name is synonymous with country music superstar Dolly Parton, its origins trace back to a simpler time.

In 1961, the park opened its doors as Rebel Railroad, a modest attraction centered around a coal-fired steam engine. Over the years, the park evolved, undergoing various name changes and expansions. By the 1970s, it had transformed into a Wild West-themed park known as Goldrush Junction.

Recognizing the park’s potential, Dolly Parton partnered with the Herschend family in 1986 to create a world-class destination that would celebrate the region’s rich heritage and culture. With Parton’s star power and the Herschend family’s theme park expertise, Dollywood was born.

The park’s opening in 1986 was a resounding success, drawing record crowds and solidifying Parton’s status as a beloved cultural icon. Under her guidance, Dollywood has grown into a multifaceted entertainment complex featuring thrilling rides, captivating shows, and authentic Appalachian experiences.

Parton’s influence is evident in every corner of the park, from the music and entertainment to the warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Now, Dollywood brings in millions of guests a year and has been constantly winning awards and polls, placing it as a top contender that theme park enthusiasts cherish, even more so than the Disney parks in many cases.

A recent survey by Radical Storage highlighted a notable shift in American vacation habits, with many now favoring domestic travel and staycations. In a related study, InsureandGo awarded Dollywood an impressive “Come Back” score of 94 out of 100, ranking it highest globally. This exceptional rating underscores the strong connection Dollywood maintains with its visitors.

The accolades continue to pile up for Dollywood. In Tripadvisor’s 2024 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards, Dollywood was named the top theme park in the United States, surpassing major competitors like Disney World. This prestigious recognition highlights Dollywood’s commitment to offering outstanding guest experiences.

Dollywood’s success extends internationally as well, earning a spot on the Travelers’ Choice Top 25 Worldwide Amusement Parks list, where it ranked an impressive No. 10. Notably, Dollywood is the only North American park to make the top 10 globally, further cementing its status as a leading theme park on the world stage.

Dolly Parton, the renowned founder of Dollywood, expressed her joy over the park’s achievements. She shared, “I’m so thrilled about what our guests say about what we’re doing at Dollywood. I truly wanted Dollywood to be a place where people would be excited to visit because of the warmth and hospitality of the hosts working there and because of the natural beauty God blessed us with in the Great Smoky Mountains.”

Most recently, Dollywood opened The Dolly Parton Experience, which serves as a new multi-tiered and layered “attraction” where park-goers can be further enamored by Parton’s life, the Dreamer-In-Cheif of Dollywood.

But, as you may have picked up earlier, Dolly Parton is not the sole owner or founder of Dollywood, in fact, she is not even a majority owner in the company.

Emerged from the former Silver Dollar City, Dollywood was officially opened in 1986. This transformation was a collaborative effort between Parton and the Herschend family, owners of the original park. Parton’s star power and deep connection to the Smoky Mountains were instrumental in the park’s success.

Attendance more than doubled to 1.3 million in the park’s first year compared to its previous season as Silver Dollar City, Tennessee, per Knox News.

The partnership proved to be a lucrative venture for Parton. Her 50% stake in Dollywood, estimated to be worth $165 million in 2021, contributes significantly to her overall net worth of $450 million. This financial success is a testament to her business acumen and the enduring appeal of Dollywood.

Under Parton’s guidance, Dollywood has evolved into a major tourist destination, drawing millions of visitors annually. The park’s authentic Appalachian charm, combined with thrilling rides and world-class entertainment, has solidified its place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Right now, Dollywood is picking itself up from a rather tumultuous time.

Dollywood has encountered a series of operational disruptions in 2024, highlighting the challenges faced by outdoor entertainment venues. The park experienced its first major setback earlier in the year when inclement weather forced an early closure, disappointing guests who had anticipated a full day of entertainment.

While the park’s rain check policy was intended to mitigate such inconveniences, its effectiveness was limited for visitors unable to return.

A more significant challenge arose in July when a water main break necessitated an abrupt closure of the park. Despite swift response efforts from Dollywood and local authorities, the incident caused widespread disruption and inconvenience for guests. The park implemented a compensation plan, including refunds and rain checks, to address the situation.

Most recently, Dollywood faced another operational challenge due to severe weather conditions. Heavy rainfall in eastern Tennessee led to flash flooding, resulting in the park’s temporary closure. The park’s swift response in ensuring guest safety and addressing the aftermath of the storm has been commended.

These incidents underscore the importance of robust contingency plans for theme parks operating in regions susceptible to severe weather. While Dollywood has demonstrated its commitment to guest safety and satisfaction, the repeated disruptions highlight the need for ongoing evaluation and improvement of emergency protocols.

As of now, it appears Dollywood is operating on schedule and as planned.

Plus, there is so much to see and do at Dollywood this summer.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Summer Celebration, presented by Food City, is a vibrant and immersive experience that encapsulates the essence of summer. This annual event, running from June 15 to August 11, offers guests a unique opportunity to explore the beauty of the Smoky Mountains while enjoying a wide array of entertainment, culinary delights, and family-friendly activities.

The celebration features a captivating blend of live entertainment, including the return of the beloved Sweet Summer Nights Dance Party and Drone Show. Guests can dance the night away to the rhythm of energetic DJs and marvel at the dazzling aerial displays. Additionally, the Gazillion Bubble Show returns to enchant audiences of all ages with its mesmerizing bubble performances.

To commemorate the season, the park has introduced vibrant photo opportunities and interactive play areas. Kite Sky, a returning favorite, offers a colorful backdrop for memorable snapshots. Families can also enjoy the playful Los Trompos spinning tops, Jumbo Backyard Games, and the refreshed Bubble Foam Zone.

Dollywood’s culinary team has crafted a delectable menu featuring summer-inspired dishes, such as the Apple Cider BBQ Pork Sandwich and Bacon Mac & Cheese Pizza. Guests can quench their thirst with refreshing beverages like Homemade Southern Sweet Tea, Honey Raspberry Sweet Tea, and Iced Boba Coffee. For a sweet treat, the Summer Showers Cupcake is a must-try.

The park’s entertainment offerings extend beyond the festival, with shows like Hydro Jive Junction and Liquid Beats providing energetic and interactive experiences for guests of all ages. The Imagination Playhouse at Heartsong Theater brings classic children’s stories to life through captivating musical performances.

Dollywood’s commitment to providing unforgettable experiences extends to its resort accommodations. DreamMore Resort and Spa and HeartSong Lodge & Resort offer a range of amenities, including live entertainment, family activities, and refreshing pool parties.

The newly opened Dolly Parton Experience offers guests a deeper connection to the park’s namesake, exploring her life and career through interactive exhibits and performances. This immersive attraction complements the overall summer celebration, providing a rich and authentic experience.

Do you plan on visiting Dollywood in 2024?