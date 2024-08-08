Acclaimed ‘Black Panther’ Star Dies, Worldwide Tributes Flood Internet

We have lost another Black Panther star, and the world mourns.

Credit: Marvel Studios

Elder Statesman of Wakanda

Multiple news outlets are reporting that legendary South African actress Connie Chiume has passed away from an undisclosed illness. Chiume was 72 and is survived by her three children and five grandchildren.

Connie Chiume starred in both Black Panther (2018) and its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), as Zawavari, the Mining Tribe Elder who ascends to the role of Elder Statesman after the death of Zuri (Forest Whitaker). In the second film, Chiume’s character presides over the funeral of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), as well as the ritual challenge ceremony that implicitly makes M’Baku (Winston Duke) the new King of Wakanda.

Credit: Marvel Studios

In a 2022 interview with South African outlet News24, Chiume expressed her appreciation for being cast in a Hollywood production with actors like Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, and Angela Bassett. She said, “I was cast with them, which means [director Ryan Coogler] saw something in me, that I’m also on that caliber.”

Marvel movies made Connie Chiume globally famous, but she was already an acclaimed actress in South Africa before Marvel Studios came calling. She spent several early years as a teacher in the Eastern Cape and began acting in 1977, starring in theatrical productions of Ipi Ntombi, Porgy & Bess, and Little Shop of Horrors.

Over the course of her career, she would alternate between theater (starring in productions like You Strike The Woman, You Strike The Rock), South African TV (being particularly known for the SABC1 drama series Zone 14 and the Mzansi Magic series Gomora), and film.

In addition to her Marvel Studios films, Connie Chiume appeared in the Beyonce musical film Black is King (2020, produced by Disney, and numerous international productions like The Air Up There (1994), Chikin Biznis (1998), I Dreamed of Africa (2000), Country of My Skull (2004), and Queen Sono (2020).

Credit: Disney

Connie Chiume’s family released a statement via Instagram, saying:

"The Chiume family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for all the messages of support and condolences during this difficult time, as they cope with the loss of their mother, Connie. Her children would like to express their deep appreciation to the doctors and nursing staff who provided exceptional care during her stay. Details of the memorial and funeral services will be shared on Connie's social media platforms in due course, as the family takes time to make the necessary arrangements."

Worldwide Tributes to ‘Black Panther’ Star

Inside the Magic reached out to Percy Vilakazi, the Chiume family representative, who provided the following statement:

Connie began her career in 1967. Initially, she wanted to be a singer, but was also in love with acting, so she figured she’d act and would eventually make her way into singing. She did a lot of theatre work before getting into television, touring many countries like the US with shows like Ipi Tombi. She became one of the most loved and revered actors, known for her versatility.

When talking about Black Panther, Connie always spoke about how it was the most incredible experience of her career. From the way that they were treated, to the professionalism and her love for Costume Designer Ruth Carter, Ryan Coogler and many of her cast and crew members. She was proud to have gone all the way to represent South Africa on such a massive show.

Even here, South Africans (and Africans as a whole) held her in high regard. Black is King was another experience that she enjoyed, especially because it was full of young people, and Connie thrived whenever she was around young talent. She loved young people. And this side, she was seen as the coolest person who was handpicked by Beyonce.

Her death has been a devastating blow because she was so young and full of energy. She worked hard and played hard. Most thespians have spoken about how loving and nurturing she was on set, but at the same time, very strict about work ethics. It’s almost like the country temporarily came to a standstill when she died.

The official announcement of Connie Chiume’s death has prompted a flood of tributes to the South African actress, extolling her character and talent.

Her MCU co-star Winston Duke posted, “Rest in peace my beautiful sister Connie Chiume. Thank you for the resilience and always inspired, present work you delivered in your long illustrious career. You always possesed gratitude and a generous, bold heart. We’ll miss you and are grateful for your time here. Safe travels on your continued journey.🙏🏾”

Fans of the actress posted videos of her spark for life, like @MakiMarish, who said, “Rest in peace Mama Connie Chiume. She was so full of life #RIPConnieChiume”

South African entertainment news outlet @SowetanLIVE posted, “The final curtain has fallen on the greatest matriarch of SA television – Connie Chiume. She became “everybody’s mother” by making viewers feel warm, safe and at home.”

The Uncertain Future of ‘Black Panther’

Although the Black Panther films are some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most critically acclaimed and popular films, the series has become one of the more troubled within the franchise.

Credit: Marvel Studios

Series lead Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer.

He had portrayed T’Challa in four MCU films, beginning with Captain America: Civil War (2016), putting in his last appearance with a vocal role in the animated Disney+ series What If…? His death was a shock to the acting world and Marvel fans, as he had immediately become a critical and popular favorite and was widely expected to become one of the new centers of the franchise after the (temporary) departure of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever used archival footage of Boseman but primarily focused on Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett in an Academy Award-nominated role) and Shuri (Letitia Wright) as they mourn T’Challa’s death and come into conflict with both the world outside their nation and Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the king of the underwater nation of Talokan.

The film was critically well-regarded and grossed over $850 million dollars, making it one of the biggest box office hits of the year and one of the last MCU films to perform well before the franchise’s recent slump.

Credit: Mzansi Magic

Unfortunately, plans for Black Panther 3 seem to have stalled and it is unclear when a new Wakanda movie may go into production. When it does, it is sad to say that it unfortunately will not feature Connie Chiume.

What do you think will happen with the Black Panther franchise?