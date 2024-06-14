Man Attacks Universal Studios Employee, Punches Officer After Wife Allegedly Thrown to Ground

A Universal Theme Park guest was caught on camera attacking an employee.

A man visiting the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort in California was caught on camera punching a theme park employee. The man appeared to be visiting the theme park with his family, and the incident reportedly involved his wife/partner.

The video begins in a crowded section of Universal Studios Hollywood. Throughout the video, a young girl can be heard crying.

Hundreds of guests walk by, some confused as to what’s happening. The man, accompanied by three other individuals, is followed by a swarm of Universal security officers until he stops and verbally berates them.

At one point, the man confronts one of these security officers and punches him in the face.

The entire incident was caught on camera and shared on Instagram by Foosgonedisney.

It’s reported that the man attacked the officer after he allegedly threw his wife to the ground. However, it’s still unclear how exactly the incident started.

It’s also unknown what happened to the guest after the attack, though it’s likely he was taken into police custody. It’s likely the guest was dealt a permanent ban from the theme park for his behavior.

Just like other theme parks, such as Walt Disney World in Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood has a list of rules all guests must follow. These range from dress code policies to how guests should treat others inside the parks.

The Universal Studios Hollywood Resort notes that there is a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Station on the park’s premises at Universal CityWalk Center Court.

The Universal Studios Hollywood Resort is the first Universal theme park, originally opening in 1964. The resort is filled with some of the world’s most iconic and classic theme park attractions, as well as new, state-of-the-art experiences like SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

This recent expansion opened early last year and expanded the park’s footprint considerably, allowing guests to explore a life-sized Mushroom Kingdom.

This is far from the only expansion the Universal theme parks will undergo, with work continuing on Florida’s Epic Universe. Originally announced in 2019, Epic Universe will be one of Universal’s largest and most innovative theme park projects ever.

The park will join Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure in Orlando, becoming the resort’s third theme park. Epic Universe is expected to open sometime in 2025.

