Vulgar, Suggestive Shirt Worn to Disney Sparks Dress Code Debate

It’s been over a year since the dress code trend died down at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Intentionally wearing inappropriate clothing to the Disney parks was once a viral activity, halted only when Disney cast members stopped giving away free shirts to guests violating the theme park attire policies.

This week, though, an influencer and model named Sam Paige brought the Disney dress code back into mainstream conversation. The debate started when she wore a short skort to Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT, later posting pictures and videos of the revealing outfit.

@sampaigeeee This made me miss dancing on tiktok in public lol maybe I should do it again ♬ sigh – nini $ .

“Can we just not at a place with a lot of kids,” said @jessicamae040. “You are not the main character ma’am, get over yourself and save your twerking for adult places.”

“I love you and your content but this is really not the place to do this,” @tashareyes1 agreed. “There are plenty of places to make content, not at Disney where families and children go to have fun. Have a bit of respect.”

Paige’s outfit spread to other social media platforms, where commenters shared their experiences with the Disney dress code. In a Reddit discussion about the Snow White Disney Bound, a Disneyland Resort guest recalled watching security cast members “dress code” an unexpected guest.

“I remember going to Disneyland back in 2010, the dad in the family in front of me was wearing a French Connection UK shirt that read as ‘FCUK’ and the [cast member] asked him to either turn his shirt inside out so it wasn’t visible or leave,” u/0061989 wrote.

A former Disney cast member said she felt bad for the guest.

“They will [definitely] stop you if your clothes (or even tattoos) could be considered offensive like that,” u/adumbswiftie replied. “That story’s kinda funny though since it stood for something and [probably] wasn’t meant to be taken that way.”

