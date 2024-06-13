Space Mountain Rethemed Overnight, Disney Makes No Announcement

On Wednesday, confused Disneyland Park guests walked into Tomorrowland to find a new version of Space Mountain debuted overnight–and, no, it wasn’t a surprise emergence of the roller coaster’s Star Wars overlay, Hyperspace Mountain.

It’s not unheard of for Walt Disney Imagineering to update Space Mountain. They’ve renovated versions of the attraction at Magic Kingdom Park, Disneyland Park, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. Tokyo Disneyland’s intergalactic indoor roller coaster is presently closed for its transformation into Space Mountain (2027).

Other changes aren’t forever. At Disneyland Paris Resort and Hong Kong Disney Resort, Hyperspace Mountain is permanent. At Disneyland Resort, it’s a seasonal overlay. Walt Disney World Resort guests can ride a pitch-black or festively lit version at special events, including Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

This week, Redditor u/rosariobono spotted the remnants of a retired Space Mountain overlay at Disneyland Park. They posted this photo of a digital sign at the attraction’s entrance, which read “Rockit Mountain”:

“As far as I know the only names this attraction has had are ‘rockin’ space mountain’, ‘space mountain: ghost galaxy’, ‘hyperspace mountain’ and ‘space mountain,’” the Disney Park guest wrote. “The overlays never changed the text on the actual sign, and always added ontop, below, or above the sign, never within the sign. What does this mean?”

Rockin’ Space Mountain was conceived as a nighttime-only overlay featuring music by the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Imagineers intended to give guests a “rocking” version of the ride after dark with an updated soundtrack and more intense indoor lighting. Other audio engineering allowed guests to hear the clicking tracks and other riders’ screams more clearly.

The original concept for Rockin’ Space Mountain was called Rockit Mountain. Walt Disney Imagineers likely installed the alternate digital sign sometime after the ride closed for a years-long refurbishment in 2003. The “Rockit Mountain” sign debuted at a Grad Night event in 2006 but never appeared when the rollercoaster opened publicly in 2007.

Upon its reopening, Rockin’ Space Mountain operated all day instead of just in the evening. The overlay ended on April 26, 2007, alongside its Disney California Adventure Park counterpart, Rockin’ California Screamin’. Both included music by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and haven’t reappeared since.

Disney Parks fans shared their memories of the shortlived retheme.

“I rode [it] probably 100 times and it has been the soundtrack in my mind ever since!” said u/freyakitty. “Everyone should listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers at least once while riding.”

“So glad I got to experience both rides,” u/keanovan agreed. “Likely we won’t see it happen again, since Screamin’ was rebranded as Incredicoaster.”

Have you noticed any “mistakes” at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? In the comments, share your memories with Inside the Magic.