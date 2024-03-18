Destruction of Original Haunted Mansion Moving Forward at Disneyland

Work is continuing on Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion.

Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion is currently undergoing one of the largest and most complex renovations it’s ever seen, with Disney working on upgrading the ride’s outdoor queue. Disneyland first revealed its plans to renovate the outdoor portions of Haunted Mansion in 2023, announcing that a massive new area would be constructed. Gardens will now surround the mansion, and once completed, the new outdoor queue will feature a greenhouse. Not long after this announcement, Disneyland started tearing down the ride’s original queue, destroying large portions of the iconic area. Fans were thrilled at the idea of Haunted Mansion being “plussed up,” but many began to worry after seeing just how extensive the demolition would get.

In the months since, countless pieces of rock, stone, and original theming have been destroyed and removed from the attraction, with work continuing well into 2024. New photos from Twitter user Just Ask Danny show just how extensive this project is and how much of Haunted Mansion has been destroyed.

Construction today at the Haunted Mansion from the perspective of the top deck on the Mark Twain.

Construction today at the Haunted Mansion from the perspective of the top deck on the Mark Twain. pic.twitter.com/4EPePhQH1s — Just Ask Danny (@just_ask_danny) March 17, 2024



Twitter user Fresh Baked! noticed a large black tube and asked if anyone knew what it could be used for.

Hey guys. What’s this black tube thing in the Haunted Mansion queue?

Hey guys. What's this black tube thing in the Haunted Mansion queue? pic.twitter.com/UW6ZlBAzZX — Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) March 16, 2024

Haunted Mansion officially closed in January 2024 at the Disneyland Resort to make way for this project. There is currently no reopening date for the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland. On the attraction’s official webpage, Disneyland states that the Haunted Mansion is currently closed and informs guests to check back there for future updates. Disneyland’s version of Haunted Mansion is not the only one that has received upgrades recently, with the iconic Hatbox Ghost being added to Walt Disney World’s version late last year. This ghoulish figure now appears toward the beginning of the ride near the endless hallway.

The Haunted Mansion is undeniably one of the world’s most recognizable and iconic theme park attractions. Filled to the brim with creepy details, unforgettable music, and a whole host of audio-animatronics, Disney’s Haunted Mansion is a spectacular adventure from start to finish, no matter which Disney theme park you’re visiting. Versions of the legendary dark ride can be found all across the world, with locations at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland. The Disneyland Pasris Resort has its own unique version of the Haunted Mansion called Phantom Manor.

