Thousands Now Blocked From Visiting Walt Disney World

Disney has begun blocking Annual Passholders from visiting Disney World.

There are so many great ways to visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, that choosing the right ticket can sometimes be a daunting task. Things get even more complicated when guests attempt to buy an Annual Pass, which has the ability to grant them near-limitless visits to the resort.

Guests can purchase a ticket to any of the four Walt Disney World theme parks, but if they want to visit multiple times a year, then an Annual Pass is the best option. Prices for Annual Passes depend on what tier guests select:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass ($439)

Disney Pirate Pass ($799)

Disney Sorcerer Pass ($999)

Disney Incredi-Pass ($1449)

Each one of these passes includes different benefits and availability, with the most expensive Incredi-Pass option not having any blockout dates. The three cheaper options are subject to blockout dates, which Disney just started rolling out this week.

Blockout dates are now in effect for the lower tiers of Walt Disney World Annual Passes. These dates come as both Spring Break and Easter crowds continue to pick up. Both the Pirate Pass and Pixie Dust Pass blockout dates begin March 18 and will last through April 6, 2024.

Guests with these passes will not be granted entry to the Walt Disney World Resort. These blockout dates continue throughout the rest of 2024 and through 2025:

2024

March: 18-31

Apri: 1-6

May: 25-27

June: NA

July: 3-6

August: 31

September: 1-2

October: 12-14

November: 22-30

December: 19-31

This year will undoubtedly be a very popular time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort, with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure expected to open sometime during the summer. The new attraction replaces Disney’s legendary Splash Mountain log flume ride, and while Tiana’s Bayou Adventure utilizes the same track and ride building, Disney promises an entirely new and captivating experience.

A version of this new attraction will open in 2024 at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts, with construction on the new ride first beginning in 2023.

There are several new rides across the Walt Disney World Resort that will continue to bring in large crowds for the foreseeable future. EPCOT is now home to new recent additions: Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The former is a walkthrough experience based on Disney’s Moana (2016).

The latter is EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster and offers some of the most fun and thrilling adventures found at the Disney theme parks. Magic Kingdom is also home to a new roller coaster in the form of TRON Lightcycle / Run.

