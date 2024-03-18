Disney’s Capacity Limit Now Leaves Paid Guests Outside Gates

The Disneyland Hotel in Disneyland Paris is facing some serious issues when it comes to guest capacity, and even with recent fixes and alterations, things are getting worse.

For years now, Disneyland Paris has closed their flagship hotel, The Disneyland Hotel for refurbishments. Now, the hotel that leads to the entrance of Disneyland Paris, greeting every guest as they enter is finally open once again. The hotel is themed to the royalty of the princesses, with many new stunning suites from many of Disney’s most popular movies like Frozen, Tangled, Sleeping Beauty, Beauty and the Beast, and more.

When Disney opens a new hotel, while it may be crowded for the first couple of weeks, the demand is usually not as chaotic as to have to implement a queue to enter, but that has been the case for The Disneyland Hotel since it reopened. When the hotel opened, a line area was set up for guests who just wanted to see the hotel, but were not paying for a room. The guests would wait in line outside, and a cast member was handing out visitor cards to guests when they were able to enter.

While this seemed like a good idea in theory, in practice, it wasn’t. Guests who were staying at the hotel ended up stuck in these lines, unable to enter their own hotel, and crowds were swarming the entrance. On top of that, with the colder weather, waiting outside was not a pleasurable experience.

Then, The Disneyland Hotel went back to using Lineberty, an online virtual queue system that Disneyland Paris utilized during the pandemic, and still uses for certain things like merchandise drops. This allowed guests to reserve a time to enter the hotel to check it out, without waiting in a long line. The system did come with flaws, though, as guests saw the queue fill within two minutes of opening, making it hard to obtain. Additionally, the app would glitch for others, making it unusable.

Now, it seems that there is an issue with hotel guests entering the park.

Disneyland Paris guests PixieDust.be (@Pixiedust_be) said: “Hey, as a guest of the Disneyland Hotel can I use the special Disneyland Hotel entrance please…? #disneylandparis”.

Since the Disneyland Hotel is connected to Disneyland Paris Park, there is a separate entrance that hotel guests are meant to use. Considering how costly the hotel is, and that it is meant to be a five star experience, the exclusivity of its location is meant to be a big perk, but at the moment, it isnt. According to this post, guests were hoarded at the main entrance, which did not allow them to enter the park with ease as capacity in the space was at a max.

The Disneyland Hotel, while appearing beautiful on social media, has not had a great opening experience in terms of reviews.

As we shared,

“recent reviews on online sites like Tripadvisor reflecting fans’ mostly negative thoughts. Reviews for the Disneyland Hotel are sitting at a 2.5 out of 5 on the site, which collects reviews from guests, allowing them to comment on a variety of features of the location, from hotel amenities to parking. “What a disappointment,” stated Victoria J. “Disneyland has lost the magic,” wrote Nick. Sam F. agreed, saying that Disneyland Paris “Lost its magic, charm and comfort.” Danielle G. claimed that they would never stay at the Disneyland Hotel again, giving the resort experience one out of five stars.”

The original Disneyland Hotel made its debut in 1992 alongside the opening of the Disneyland Paris Resort, initially named the Euro Disney Resort. Today, Disneyland Paris comprises Disneyland Paris Park and Walt Disney Studios Park.

Similar to the accommodations available at the Walt Disney World Resort, visitors to Disneyland Paris can choose from a range of hotels. These options include the aforementioned Disneyland Hotel, along with Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Disney Newport Bay Club, Disney Hotel Cheyenne, Disney Sequoia Lodge, Disney Hotel Santa Fe, and Disney Davy Crockett Ranch.

Are you interested in staying at The Disneyland Hotel in Disneyland Paris?