Disney Theme Park Resort Suffers Review Bombing After Grand Reopening

One of Disney’s newest expansions is receiving not-so-great reviews.

The Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris recently wrapped up its years-long refurbishment in January, reopening with a brand-new look that hasn’t quite convinced longtime fans of the European resort. The upgraded hotel also reopened with new reservation and capacity requirements, causing concern and confusion for guests. Starting officially on February 17, guests now have to download a new app and learn an entirely new reservation system.

The Disneyland Paris Resort is located in Chessy, France, and provides guests with a wide range of activities to enjoy. The resort features two theme parks, Walt Disney Studios Park and Disneyland Park, both of which house classic and iconic Disney attractions as well as unique creations exclusive to the European resort. Guests seeking nightlife entertainment and shopping experiences can head over to Disney Village, a destination that acts similarly to Disney Springs in Walt Disney World or Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.

Reception to changes at the Disneyland Hotel has been incredibly mixed, to say the least, with recent reviews on online sites like Tripadvisor reflecting fans’ mostly negative thoughts. Reviews for the Disneyland Hotel are sitting at a 2.5 out of 5 on the site, which collects reviews from guests, allowing them to comment on a variety of features of the location, from hotel amenities to parking.

“What a disappointment,” stated Victoria J.

“Disneyland has lost the magic,” wrote Nick. Sam F. agreed, saying that Disneyland Paris “Lost its magic, charm and comfort.”

Danielle G. claimed that they would never stay at the Disneyland Hotel again, giving the resort experience one out of five stars.

One reviewer said that the hotel was a “rip off” and that they were really disappointed by the staff and service. However, there were also multiple glowing reviews singing the praises of the Disneyland Hotel, even after the recent changes. Stacye commented that it was “good to be home” and that the Disneyland Hotel is a fantastic place to relax after a long day at the Paris parks. Another guest called the refreshed hotel a success and a “Royal reopening.”

Regardless of positive or negative reviews, guests and fans alike will need to buckle down and learn an entirely new process if they want to experience the Disneyland hotel, new features and all.

The original version of the Disneyland Hotel opened in 1992 along with the Disneyland Paris Resort, which at the time was called the Euro Disney Resort. Over the last few decades, the hotel has undergone extensive changes, but none were on the level of the hotel’s recent refurbishments. In anticipation of several major overhauls and upgrades, the Disneyland Hotel closed in 2020, paving the way for a royal transformation that would take several years to complete.

Much like the Walt Disney World Resort, guests visiting Disneyland Paris have several options when it comes to picking a hotel to stay at. These selections include the previously-mentioned Disneyland Hotel, as well as Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Disney Newport Bay Club, Disney Hotel Cheyenne, Disney Sequoia Lodge, Disney Hotel Santa Fe, and Disney Davy Crockett Ranch.

