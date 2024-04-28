Universal Replacing Iconic Attraction? Recent Announcement Sparks Speculation

In a bold move, Universal Studios Hollywood has debuted changes to an iconic attraction, drawing massive crowds into the park.

When thinking about Universal Studios Hollywood in spring, it’s inevitable to imagine yourself cooling off with a frozen Butterbeer at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, drinking an ice-cold Duff Beer at Springfield in the park’s upper lot, or making a splash at Jurassic World – The Ride in the park’s lower lot.

The California-based Universal theme park is packed with must-do experiences. However, a recent change to an iconic attraction could spark speculation about a replacement coming to Universal Studios Hollywood soon.

Starting today, April 27, guests watching the live show WaterWorld will have a completely different experience. Universal Studios Hollywood just launched the limited-time experience The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show.

The upcoming Universal Pictures Film The Fall Guy (2024), starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, inspired the exciting stunt performance. The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show will bring a fresh experience for guests watching WaterW0rld from today, April 27, through May 19, 2024.

Universal Studios Hollywood Annual Pass Members got the chance to attend a special preview of The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show, promising “surprises in store.” The preview had reservation-based limited attendance, which quickly reached capacity, according to the Southern California theme park’s website.

Through X (formerly known as Twitter), @insideuniversal shared that guests wearing yellow were gifted exclusive The Fall Guy merchandise during the premiere of the limited-time preshow.

They’re giving away exclusive Fall Guy merch to those wearing yellow. @UniStudios #TheFallGuyMovie pic.twitter.com/5d7trvrebt — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) April 27, 2024

Theme park enthusiast @thecalibae shared a video of Ryan Gosling attending the premiere of the limited-time preshow at WaterWorld. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Ryan Gosling showed up today at #universalstudioshollywood for the #thefallguy stuntacular pre show for water world pic.twitter.com/2DA9oeKHNW — 🔥 FIVE FIRES 🔥 (@thecalibae) April 27, 2024

Universal officials have stated that The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show is a limited-time experience at the California theme park. However, considering the massive developments Universal Destinations & Experiences are carrying out in the United States and worldwide, it wouldn’t be surprising to see WaterWorld close its gates in the near future to be rethemed or replaced with a new live show.

However, this remains pure speculation as of this article’s publication. Inside the Magic will update you if Universal Studios Hollywood decides to replace WaterWorld in the future.

The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, is scheduled to be released in the United States and Canada by Universal Pictures on May 3, 2024

