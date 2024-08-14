Disney World Cracks Down on Parking, Enforces Strict Time Limit

Walt Disney World Resort is cracking down on non-hotel guests visiting its hotels.

While the main attraction of Disney World is obviously its four theme parks (Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom), the Central Florida resort offers plenty more to explore, including its many hotels.

What started in October 1971 with just Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort (shortly followed by Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground the following year) has expanded into an impressive—and extremely varied—accommodation lineup over the past five decades.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, for example, exudes Victorian elegance with its lavish décor, pristine white buildings, and proximity to the Magic Kingdom. It also offers the only Michelin-starred restaurant on Disney property (or any other theme park resort property, for that matter) with Victoria & Albert’s.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Disney’s All-Star Resorts (All-Star Movies, All-Star Music, and All-Star Sports) offer a fun, budget-friendly stay with distinct themes. Each resort features larger-than-life décor, from giant film reels and musical instruments to sports equipment, which couldn’t be further from the elegant aesthetic of the likes of the Grand Floridian.

Disney divides its hotels into three categories: Value, Moderate, and Deluxe Resorts. Each offers different levels of comfort and price points. The good news is that no matter where they’re staying, guests are always free to visit the other hotels and check out their restaurants, bars, and overall vibes.

In recent years, however, this has become slightly more complicated. After COVID-19, guests could only visit a Disney hotel if they had a reservation. While this rule has since been dropped, guests have increasingly complained about parking restrictions at Disney hotels, which prevent visitors from dropping by resorts as they once would.

Earlier this summer, we reported that guests trying to pick up people from other Disney resorts are being turned away at the security gate. Cast members were instead instructed to tell guests to pick up their friends or family at Disney Springs, meaning guests would be required to take a bus to Disney Springs instead of waiting outside the hotel lobby.

In March, a guest also reported that they weren’t allowed to park at Disney’s Art of Animation to visit the resort with their kids as they weren’t staying at the hotel. That’s despite the fact that the Walt Disney World Resort website states that “standard self-parking is complimentary for day Guests while they enjoy select dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation experiences at Disney Resort hotels.”

Now, more guests have reported issues parking at Disney hotels. X (formerly known as Twitter) user @craftyashley_ tried to park at the Grand Floridian for a dining reservation, only to be told she needed to park elsewhere.

“If you’re dining at Grand Floridian give yourself an extra 30 mins to make your reservation,” she wrote. “They’re parking dining reservation guest in the cast member parking lot across the street from the convention center. There’s a shuttle but it doesn’t run that often.”

If you’re dining at Grand Floridian give yourself an extra 30 mins to make your reservation. They’re parking dining reservation guest in the cast member parking lot across the street from the convention center. There’s a shuttle but it doesn’t run that often. pic.twitter.com/yR6jF1ALs2 — Ashley Marie 💕 (@craftyashley_) August 11, 2024

Not only are guests being forced to park further away from the hotel, but they’re also given a time limit for their parking. A dated parking pass restricts the time allowed in the parking lot to three hours.

Disney also recently cracked down on guests visiting the pools at other Disney hotels (AKA “pool-hopping”). For example, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort has introduced wristbands for entry to the Fuentes del Morro Pool.

These changes come amid news of huge updates heading for Walt Disney World. Last weekend’s D23 event revealed how the Florida resort plans on sharing its $17 billion share of Disney’s mammoth $60 investment in its theme parks and cruise ships.

This includes a Monsters, Inc. (2001) land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios (where fans are currently doing their best to convince the powers that be to not close Muppet*Vision 3D). Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will also receive an update inspired by the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

At Magic Kingdom Park, guests can look forward to a Cars (2006) expansion for Frontierland (which will replace Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America) and Disney’s first-ever Villains Land, complete with two major attractions, dining, and shopping. After sunset, guests will also finally be able to enjoy a nighttime parade down Main Street, U.S.A. again in the form of the Disney Starlight Nighttime Parade.

Meanwhile, Animal Kingdom’s much-discussed DinoLand U.S.A. replacement will be named Pueblo Esperanza, inspired by Tropical Americas and featuring attractions inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise and Coco (2017). The park will also replace It’s Tough to Be a Bug! in the Tree of Life with a show inspired by Zootopia (2016). And finally, EPCOT will receive a Spaceship Earth lounge next year.

Have you had trouble parking at Disney World resorts lately?