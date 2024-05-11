Luxury Disney World Location Closing This Summer, Warning Issued to Guests

One of Disney’s most iconic destinations is gearing up for an upcoming closure.

Few hotels are as notorious or recognizable as Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. While places like Disney’s Contemporary and Polynesian Resorts are legendary in their own way, Disney’s Grand Floridian is simply stunning, featuring breathtaking architecture and impeccable theming.

All of this comes at a high cost, of course, with the Grand Floridian being one of the most expensive places to stay at Walt Disney World, and unfortunately, this resort is facing an upcoming closure that will affect guest’s vacations.

According to the Walt Disney World Resort website, M. Mouse Mercantile will close for refurbishment on May 13. The closure is indefinite, but the store is expected to reopen sometime in June. As a result, guests may see and hear construction work during this time.

Guests will still have access to Sandy Cove Gifts and Curioser Clothiers, with M. Mouse Mercantile items being moved over to these shops in the meantime.

This news falls in line with Grand Floridan’s other projects, with the resort undergoing a years-long refurbishment cycle that has brought back fan-favorite locations like 1900 Park Fare. The main lobby of the resort is scheduled to be remodeled later this year.

The Walt Disney World Resort is the largest Disney location on earth, offering guests four incredible theme parks, two amazing water parks, and a stunning shopping and dining area to enjoy. Magic Kingdom is by far the resort’s most popular theme park, featuring the largest collection of iconic and classic rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” and Haunted Mansion.

EPCOT was the second theme park to open at Walt Disney World and is home to some of the resort’s most historic attractions as a result. Holywood Studios has undergone significant changes since it first opened, now featuring some of Walt Disney Imagineering’s most impressive creations. Disney’s Animal Kingdom is a fantastic place to relax, allowing guests to explore nature at their own pace.

However, due to the sheer size of the Walt Disney World Resort, one of the most important decisions guests need to make is choosing where to stay.

Walt Disney World is home to dozens of hotels and resorts, ranging from value-priced rooms to luxurious suites. As previously mentioned, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is one of the most luxurious places guests can stay during a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Disney’s Grand Floridian was an “opening day” hotel, opening to guests alongside Walt Disney World on October 1, 1971. It features Victorian embellishments and theming that has proven to be as timeless as some of Disney’s most memorable rides and attractions, such as Space Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Have you ever stayed at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa? Where’s your favorite place to stay at Walt Disney World?