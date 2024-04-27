Disney Confirms Changes Coming to Attraction for First Time Since 1971

A new permit filed by Walt Disney World Resort signals some potential improvements for a beloved attraction operating since 1971.

This week, a new notice of commencement has been filed for extensive underwater work at the Jungle Cruise attraction in Magic Kingdom.

Unlike typical permits with a one-year expiration, this permit is set to expire in October 2025. Underwater Engineering Services Inc. has been contracted for the project, although the license only outlines “general construction” as the scope of work.

The permit’s address corresponds to the Jungle Cruise attraction rather than any backstage facilities or maintenance areas.

While specifics still need to be included in the permit, information from the UESI website suggests their expertise covers above and below-water assets, including operational facilities and those undergoing decommissioning.

Given the attraction’s more than 50 years of operation, it’s plausible that the work may involve corrosion control, inspections, repairs, or similar activities.

However, it’s unlikely that this work signals a thematic change for the Jungle Cruise, especially considering recent updates made by Walt Disney Imagineering to enhance the attraction for future guests.

Notably, the permit is owned by Disney World’s facility management team rather than Walt Disney Imagineering. It remains to be seen if the project will necessitate any downtime for the attraction, as no closures or refurbishments have been announced.

The Jungle Cruise at Disneyland has undergone many changes since 1971, including:

1960s and 1970s: New animals and show scenes were added

1994: The river channel was rerouted and shortened to make room for the Indiana Jones Adventure attraction

1995: The colorful fringes on top of the boats were replaced with a canvas look

2021 and 2022: The ride received a new backstory, new scenes, and updates to make it more culturally sensitive

2023: The ride underwent a major change in November

Although these changes have occurred and renovations have been done to the ride, this specific type of permit signals that the kind of work about to be done has not been done since 1971 when the attraction first opened to the general public.

