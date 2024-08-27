Bluey Challenges Gender Roles, Becomes “Woke” Target

Bluey has become one of the most beloved animated characters to grace our screens in just a few short years. However, one detail about her continues to confuse many viewers of all ages.

The phrase “gender norms are dead” is one that’s tossed around quite frequently in today’s social climate. But has the beloved cartoon dog been used to challenge the audience’s concept of gender, and could her fur color actually be the smoking gun?

As strange as it might sound, the blue heeler puppy has been involved in some strange discussions about whether or not she is male or female. Per Ludo studio and Bluey creator Joe Brumm, she is, in fact, a girl, but she might also unintentionally be a symbol for a popular talking point among the “woke” movement.

Gender Confusion Caused by Bluey?

Although the show has been around since 2018, many fans struggled with the fact that the show’s bright blue lead was female, as blue is a traditionally masculine color. Given that so many famous male characters like Stitch, Sonic the Hedgehog, The Great Gonzo, and others sport a blue hue, it’s easy to follow the pattern.

That said, many in the Bluey fandom reportedly struggled to recognize that Bluey and her sister Bingo are girls upon their first viewing, and some have even made memes and reaction videos about it. While this confusion might only be a passing error in visual translation, it hasn’t gone unnoticed by the creators.

In a report from Australia’s Bounty Parents, Bluey producer Daley Pearson explains how the character’s gender neutrality came about.

“I don’t think it was intentional,” Daley said, of the decision to not constantly remind audiences whether Bluey is a boy or girl. “I think Bluey is very true to life. I think it’s only referenced or put into context as much as parents would… And so for that reason, it’s probably more true to life, like you don’t sort of remind your child what [gender] they are every minute. And I think that was very refreshing for audiences.”

It should be noted that the show doesn’t hide Bluey or Bingo’s gender or force them into established roles or interests. That’s what makes it so approachable to fans of all genders and ages.

Given today’s social climate surrounding gender roles, norms, and other similar talking points, this can be seen as a tremendous benefit to the show’s reputation and as a target on its back for the woke and anti-woke mobs looking for their next slice of controversy.

Have They Gone Woke?

This isn’t the first time Bluey has been discussed among the overly socially conscious. However, it does feel like some are grasping at straws (as seen in this report).

Gender norms really have nothing to do with most of the show’s episodes or central plotlines. At the same time, having a female protagonist challenge what viewers expect also scores a major win in its favor.

Bluey tackles many interesting and complex subjects without pandering or virtue signaling. It’s one of the most streamed shows currently available, and it’s practically hard for anybody to say they outright despise it or anything about it.

With its wholesome nature, mellow vibe, and solid moral messaging, Bluey is simply good TV, and that’s all it needs to be. In the immortal words of Bandit Heeler, “It’s just monkeys singing songs, mate. Don’t think too hard about it.”

Do you think Bluey has become a target for the woke crowd? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!