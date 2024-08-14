Inclusive ‘Bluey’ Neglects Its Biggest Audience

Bluey is by far one of the most beloved and successful animated series currently streaming, and the little blue heeler puppy has amassed one of the biggest audiences in television history. However, could its all-welcoming nature be neglecting its core audience?

There’s no doubt that Bluey’s original viewership lives primarily in her native Australia, but her popularity has reached a global scale that grows with each new rewatch. The creative minds at Ludo Studio never fail to go the extra mile to make the show incredibly relatable, save for one detail that only gets more and more noticeable.

Like most modern series, the show tries to be as inclusive as it can be by depicting many different personalities, cultures, and backgrounds represented by different cartoon dogs. As colorful and diverse as Bluey’s cast is, its American fans have yet to have a cartoon canine from their neck of the woods.

American Representation in Bluey

The subject of representation in Bluey has come up before, and many would agree that the show does a better job than most in giving different groups and cultures a voice. Having a cast of characters consisting of different dogs is a great way to incorporate different backgrounds and personality types associated with the breeds, and it negates most forms of hamfisted virtue signaling in the process.

While the show does its best to represent different walks of life, ethnicities, family situations, and other such factors with its characters, there has been a noticeable lack of an American character amongst Bluey’s buddies. Granted, that’s not so strange considering this is an Australian TV show, but it feels overdue since Bluey has gained such a following here in the States.

Along with representing different regions of Australia, the show has also incorporated many non-English-speaking characters, such as Jean-Luc in “Camping” and international visitors, the French and Argentinian backpackers in “Explorers.” Given its popularity in America paired with Ludo’s relationship with Disney, it feels like there should at least be one American character to bridge the gap.

New Friends for Season 4?

It’s no secret that Disney’s involvement with Bluey has been instrumental in bringing it to a much wider audience, especially with the brand’s worldly acclaim. Given the population difference between the U.S. and Australia (336,926,380 vs 26,744,936), it also stands to reason that Bluey and all her friends have a much bigger fanbase overseas than at home.

As we still wait for the inevitable season four, it might be wise for Ludo Studio to incorporate an American character into the show’s colorful cast. Although this is all pure speculation, there’s no logical reason that Bluey wouldn’t want to show some love to its bigger demographics.

