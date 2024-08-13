Bluey’s Big Move: From Down Under to Disney World

Bluey is undoubtedly one of the most iconic series on Disney+ and streaming in general. Although the beloved cartoon dog might arguably be the reason many guests keep their subscriptions, Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of their friends have yet to step foot in the Disney Parks after their appearance at D23.

Due to a licensing agreement, Disney previously only had the streaming rights to the show. After their surprising appearance at this year’s D23, it seems like Bluey and Bingo are about to make their Disney Park debut.

During the D23 Expo, Bluey and Bingo had their own Character Meet and Greet area at the Disney+ pavilion, much to the delight of thousands of fans. Since this is their first appearance at one of Disney’s functions, we can only assume that Disney and Ludo have reached some sort of agreement, and they are on their way to one of the Disney parks for their next adventure.

Finding Bluey

For those of you just tuning in, Bluey is an award-winning Australian animated children’s animated series that follows the adventures of the energetic and curious Bluey and her family, exploring imaginative play and everyday life lessons. While not originally a Disney production, Disney acquired the distribution rights for the show, making it widely popular among audiences of all ages (and we do mean all) through its channels and platforms.

Disney might have dropped the ball when first acquiring the rights, but the show has since boomed in popularity, making it one of the most sought-after properties by the company. Bluey and Bingo’s Disney debut was inevitable, but one question remains: where will Disney put them?

In this writer’s opinion, the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando is the most obvious choice. Variety is the spice of life, and Ludo/Disney has four core parks to choose from when scouting Bluey’s future location.

When Bluey and Bingo finally make it to the parks, the name of the game is location-location-location. The Magic Kingdom is a solid choice, but seasoned Park-Hoppers will all agree that the most likely place to spot the pups will likely be at Disney’s Hollywood Studios or at EPCOT’s World Showcase.

EPCOT already has the international and cultural theming going for it, and an Australian import like Bluey certainly wouldn’t be out of the question. However, Hollywood Studios still has its Disney Junior Pals at the Animation Courtyard, making it the perfect venue for Bluey, Bingo, and all their friends.

Although we are still awaiting further updates, the characters’ appearance at D23 couldn’t have been just a one-off occurrence. With the series’ triumphant success on the company’s magical streaming service, there’s no way Disney doesn’t have some kind of deal brewing to make Bluey happen here in the States.

For Real Life?

At the time of writing, no formal announcement has been made by Disney, Ludo, or Bluey creator Joe Brumm, but anything with Disney’s personal involvement has to be a major move. Although the Heelers currently reside at Alton Towers’ CBeebies Land, it won’t be long until they eventually make it across the Atlantic.

Fans have wanted a Bluey experience at the Disney parks for decades, and it was only a matter of time before someone made the first move. We might not know what negotiations are taking place, but for Bluey and Bingo to have something like this at something as big as D23 means there has to be something going on backstage. Only Disney knows for sure.

Do you think we’ll see Bluey and Bingo again? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!