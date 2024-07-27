‘Bluey’ Faces First Failure After New Episodes Air

Bluey is easily one of the most popular and impactful animated series currently streaming, but could the beloved show be on its way down? Fans got the first taste of the 20 new minisodes announced by Ludo, but some feel that the studio failed its fanbase with these brief bits of Bluey.

If you’re just tuning in, Bluey is set to get 20 minisodes on Disney+, Disney Junior, and Australia’s ABC and BBC iView. These are short, sweet, and often silly Bluey shorts more than likely designed to tide fans over until the inevitable season four finally drops.

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Although both Disney and Ludo clearly hyped them up, many fans feel like something’s missing. In the footage below, Bluey influencers Aussie Girl Margie and Pugly describe in great detail how both the series’ advertising and the fan response could pose a problem for Bluey in the future.

Calling the Bluey Bluff

Without simply repeating the entire script of the video, the content creators simply unpack how fans were reportedly upset by how short the minisodes were, how Ludo slightly exaggerated the length of each entry, and how they lacked the depth and emotional weight the full-length episodes made so famous.

Additionally, the video also addresses the release scandal caused by American audiences receiving the completed series before Bluey’s native Australia.

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As Disney+ received all seven episodes of the miniseries’ first release in July, Australian fans essentially got it one piece at a time earlier in June. However, two episodes (“Muffin Unboxing” and “Three Pigs”) were late to the party, and fans were far from happy.

The consensus of the audience responses covered in the video all seem to follow one specific train of thought. Ludo (and Disney, to some extent) are making viewers wait almost a year for short, “mediocre” episodes, and they feel like they’re getting short-changed.

The Truth Comes Out

While those are all logical complaints, Aussie Girl Margie makes a massive point around the seven-minute mark of the video. Citing In the Halls: A Middle School Podcast, Margie essentially says what most avid Bluey buffs already think.

“It’s almost like Ludo knew how the fanbase was hungry for content. It almost felt like something to keep us going.”

That one notion is probably the best way anyone can summarize the miniseries. It’s not going to be as big or impactful as the main show itself because it’s simply the appetizer before we get to the main course.

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It’s no secret that Bluey has one of the biggest fan followings on the planet, and to say that Ludo isn’t aware would be an outright lie. As demonstrated by the coverage above, the studio is building both hype and suspense before the next big batch of Bluey comes out.

We might have to wait a while longer before we see a true blue return to Bluey and Bingo’s backyard, but it’s not like we’re being left empty-handed. With each new release of the divisive miniseries, we get one step closer to something even better.

Did you feel like the minisodes missed the mark? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments down below!