Adults are Changing ‘Bluey’ (And It’s a Good Thing)

It’s no secret that Bluey has become one of the most-watched series currently streaming, maybe even in history. However, can it really be called a kids’ show anymore?

A common phrase about Bluey is that it’s a show about parenting that kids can watch too, as well as other such maxims. However, the increase in grownup fans and its massive popularity on social media has caused many to wonder if kids are the primary audience.

Sources suggest that because of the direction the show is taking after season 3’s developments, Bluey could eventually become an adult animated series like Adventure Time or Avatar: The Last Airbender. While that’s certainly an option on the table, it’s becoming increasingly obvious that the show is indeed evolving with its audience.

Is Bluey the New Simpsons?

Bluey’s target demographic might be between the ages of five and eight, but it’s been clear for practically years that they are no longer the majority. Adults have been binging Bluey for a long while now, but the audience has expanded far beyond even that intended group.

Parents became one of the show’s biggest supporters around the middle of season one, but as the seasons evolved from episodes about magic xylophones and games of Keepy Uppy to episodes that dealt with matters of anxiety, death, and mental health, it became clear who was really watching the show.

Kids around the world love Bluey; that’s not going to change. However, as the show climbs past shows like Family Guy, The Simpsons, and Bob’s Burgers in the current Nielsen ratings, it’s enough to make some wonder if the adults in the room aren’t outnumbering them.

Adult viewers have made no secret about their devotion to the beloved animated series, and it seems like the show is growing with its audience. As rumors and developments suggest that the series will take a more mature direction, Bluey might just be this generation’s alternative to The Simpsons.

For Real Life?

Bluey creator Joe Brumm has a deep connection with our favorite family from Springfield, even mentioning the influence The Simpsons had on Bluey’s existence. While it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Bandit crack open a can of Duff (or maybe Foster’s in his case), the sense of reality that gives the show its unique identity is much more relatable to parents and adults than it is to kids.

Moreover, adults without children (present company included) also seem to benefit from Bluey’s delightful and infectious nature. In fact, a poll on the show’s subreddit suggests that they are quickly overpowering the parental demographic, which is all the more reason for Ludo to change tactics.

Bluey will always be a kids’ show, but it’s also following in the footsteps of other animated media with a primarily adult fanbase. That doesn’t diminish or alter any lessons or morals it teaches, but it does help it stand out from other related media.

Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, Chilli, and all the rest of their animated cohorts don’t need the crude humor or pop culture references something like The Simpsons or Family Guy might utilize to maintain their audience (although they have slipped a few examples past the censors). The show thrives on a wholesome directive that continues to be a need for many viewers.

Because of its dedication to the wants and needs of its audience (of all ages), Bluey continues to thrive. With such a large and vocal fan following, it certainly wouldn’t surprise this writer if fans got more than the inevitable season four in the show’s future.

Are you an adult Bluey fan? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!