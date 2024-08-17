Bingo Officially Replaces Bluey in New Update

It’s no secret that the world has absolutely fallen in love with Bluey and her friends’ delightful animated antics, but has she officially been replaced? An update from the show’s official channel confirms what many fans have predicted since season three ended.

It might be her name on the title, but Bluey isn’t the only player in the game. The beloved blue heeler is joined by her sister, bingo, her parents, and many of her friends from school, and all of them have a place in the heart of the fanbase.

Many viewers would agree that some of the best Bluey episodes are ones where she takes a backseat, letting the supporting cast step into the spotlight. Although many predicted Muffin would take her place, imagine their shock and awe when Bingo got her own channel just last night.

Bluey Bows Out

Although Bingo has played second banana to her more iconic sister, she is far from a one-trick puppy. Arguably softer and sweeter than her blue counterpart, Bingo represents the epitome of the show’s mellow dynamic.

Ludo Studio officially launched Bingo’s own YouTube channel, which compiles the best of her work from bonus bits to blooper reels. As adorable as this huge chunk of fan service is, it might actually tell us more about the characters’ future.

This Episode of Bluey is called “Bingo!”

If you’ve been watching the series as closely as we have, you’ll know that the titular character isn’t as prolific in the lighter series as she used to be. Bluey is still one of the most beloved and recognizable animated characters currently streaming, but she doesn’t represent her entire audience.

Both characters represent an established balance in the series. Where Bluey is loud and lively, Bingo is soft and sensitive, and they play off of each other perfectly.

In previous interviews, Bluey creator Joe Brumm expressed the desire to extend the show. This could very well mean, branching out and focusing on other characters and their adventures.

Provided Bingo’s reception goes over well, might be seeing more of her in season four than her famous sister. Of course, this is all pure speculation, but stranger things have happened.

One thing of note, we can certainly take away from this is that while we might have to wait a long while before the next installment, efforts are still being made to keep the show and its characters relevant as the audience grows and changes. Whether we get more Bingo, Muffin, Jack, or simply just more Bluey, an ocean of viewers is all but guaranteed.

