New ‘Bluey’ Experience Coming to Disney Springs

Bluey is one of the most iconic and successful series currently under Disney’s banner, and fans can’t get enough. Although it took some time to manage, it looks like Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of the Heeler family are on their way to the Disney parks.

At this year’s D23 Expo, Bluey and Bingo received their own Character Meet and Greet at the Disney+ pavilion. If you’ve been stalking the series as much as this writer has, you know that the studio wouldn’t do this unless they had something bigger prepared.

Related: ‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

Although it’s unknown when they will make their official park debut, a new partnership might bring them to the Walt Disney World Resort sooner than we first expected. Eager fans of all ages have just been promised “a new Bluey experience” on the horizon, and the countdown has officially begun.

Bluey Comes to Disney Early

For those still behind on their cartoons, Bluey is a heartwarming animated series following a playful blue heeler puppy as she and her sister, Bingo, use their boundless imaginations to transform everyday life into extraordinary adventures with their family and friends. Thanks to Disney+ and Disney Junior, the series has expanded far beyond its native Australia to reach a massive audience of both kids and parents.

Related: Is ‘Bluey’ Done? Show Relies On Reruns

Although not owned by House of Mouse, Disney currently owns the distribution rights to the Australian animated series and has since helped the show become an absolute global phenomenon. Disney’s involvement with Bluey hasn’t stopped at just streaming, as a recent development reveals that Bluey and possibly more characters are on their way to Disney Springs.

Disney Springs is the premier destination for guests looking for something different outside the theme park parks. It is the place to go for food, shopping, nightlife, and live entertainment, but it’s also home to exclusive Disney merch.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Teases New Update with Island Adventure

One exclusive opportunity is Build-a-Dino at T-Rex, a stuffed animal workshop where guests can build their own plush prehistoric pal. Sponsored by Build-a-Bear Workshop, the place offers more variety than the regular stores, but a guest appearance might soon be in the works.

Recently, Build-a-Bear posted a teaser promising a new way to “experience the world of Bluey,” hinting at a new line of products featuring the beloved blue heeler. While this is certainly a big marketing opportunity for Disney and Ludo Studio, it might also be the first teaser of more Bluey experiences on park property.

With how popular the show and characters have become, it wouldn’t be out of character for Disney or Build-a-Bear to incorporate her at the sister location in some way. Moreover, they likely won’t stop there.

For Real Life?

At first glance, a Build-a-Bear partnership might seem par for the course. The store also has a line of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars stuffed animals in their collection, but an arrangement between Disney and Bluey on park property shouldn’t go unnoticed.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Presents a Masterclass in Modern Marriage

The studio dropped the ball by not negotiating the theme park rights back before the show became popular, and Disney knows it. There’s no reason Bluey and Bingo would have made an appearance at the biggest Disney event of the year if there wasn’t something in the works between the studios.

While we can’t say for certain at this time, something is happening to bring Bluey to the parks. Whether that’s a contract renegotiation with Ludo Studio or something between Disney and Bluey creator Joe Brumm, all we can do now is wait.

Do you think this hints at a new Bluey experience? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!