Universal Studios Delays Another New Land: Confirms Late Opening for Theme Park

With five resorts worldwide, Universal provides a variety of movie (and, recently, video games)-themed adventures for guests of all ages.

Universal Orlando Resort is the largest of its lineup, featuring two theme parks, a water park, and the upcoming Epic Universe. The originator of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the resort also features lands inspired by the likes of Jurassic Park, Marvel Comics, Dr. Seuss, and DreamWorks Animation.

If thrills aren’t your thing or you’re more of a movie buff, Universal Studios Hollywood is probably the park for you. The first of Universal’s theme parks, located in Los Angeles, has the unique situation of being both a park and a working movie studio. That makes its iconic Universal Studio Tour a truly one-of-a-kind experience, with every ride having the potential to offer something different.

However, some of the most memorable – and unique – Universal Studios theme park experiences can actually be found at their parks overseas. For example, Universal Studios Beijing boasts Transformers: Metrobase (complete with a replica of The Incredible Hulk Coaster themed to a Decepticon Driller), as well as the How to Train Your Dragon stage show “Untrainable,” complete with impressive dragon puppets.

Meanwhile, at Universal Studios Japan, guests can enjoy the original SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, which contains an attraction omitted by the Hollywood version of the land, Yoshi’s Adventure.

And at Universal Studios Singapore, Shrek fans can explore an entire land based on Far Far Away – complete with one of the two remaining versions of Shrek 4-D.

Located on Sentosa Island, the latter is the smallest of Universal theme parks (and the only resort that lacks a Wizarding World of Harry Potter).

However, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a lot to offer. Not only is Universal Studios Singapore home to the only Battlestar Galactica: Human vs. Cylon roller coaster in the world, but it will soon welcome its own Minions Land – one that’s markedly different from the others dotted across the globe.

Earlier this week, NBCUniversal revealed more information about the upcoming land that will replace the park’s Madagascar land.

First and foremost, it’ll feature some familiar attractions: Despicable Me Minion Mayhem (which already exists at Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Studios Beijing) and the standard Super Silly Fun Land fairground staples, such as Silly Swirly, arcade games, and a recreation of the Super Hungry Food Stand seen in the Despicable Me franchise.

One thing that will set Universal Studios Singapore’s Minion Land aside from its siblings is Buggie Boogie, a brand-new ride designed specifically for the park.

“The first-ever Minion dance party-themed carousel makes its debut at Universal Studios Singapore!” NBCUniversal announced in its press release. “Guests can hop aboard a fleet of space bugs and silly creatures and boogie to popular songs that have been remixed by the Minions, helmed by DJ Carl.”

These attractions are split across three sub-sections of the land: Gru’s Neighbourhood and Super Silly Fun Land. A third section, Minion Marketplace, contains an array of Minion-themed shops, as listed below.

Sweet Surrender – A candy store featuring Minion-themed apparel, plush toys, homeware, confections, and other fun souvenirs.

– A candy store featuring Minion-themed apparel, plush toys, homeware, confections, and other fun souvenirs. Pop Store – A store retailing fashion items that blend Minions and street art. (Yes, really).

– A store retailing fashion items that blend Minions and street art. (Yes, really). Fun Store – A toy shop run by the Minions. (Sounds chaotic).

The most notable thing about the announcement is the timeframe for its opening. Until recently, coverage of Minion Land cited 2024 as its opening date. Construction walls around Universal Studios Singapore also claimed that it would open in 2024.

However, as per NBCUniversal’s press release, the land will actually open in 2025.

The park didn’t address the delay in its announcement, but Page Thompson, President of New Ventures, Universal Destinations & Experiences, did share his excitement for the land’s opening.

We are delighted for guests to experience Illumination’s Minion Land at yet another Universal destination around the world – Universal Studios Singapore. The Minions are such well-loved characters and this newest land builds on the incredible storytelling from the Despicable Me and Minions franchises, brought to life in an exciting, immersive theme park setting. Guests are going to love this new addition.

This isn’t the only Universal project to be delayed recently. Earlier this year, Universal Studios Japan pushed back the planned spring 2024 opening of its SUPER NINTENDO WORLD expansion, Donkey Kong Country. The land – which will feature the roller coaster Mine Cart Madness, in which guests appear to actually “jump” the track, just like the video game – will now open in late 2024.

“Although the development work of this expansion area is in the final stages of completion, USJ would like to ensure a positive experience for our guests and has determined that additional time is needed for the final period of preparations and adjustments,” the park said in a statement.

How do you feel about the amount of Minions attractions and lands in Universal’s theme parks lately?