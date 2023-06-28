This Universal Land Is Built Atop an Old Parking Garage

In a place where earthquakes are frequent, you would think that a theme Park developer would have the common sense to build where the structure will remain sound for years. This Universal land was built atop an old parking garage. Yikes?

Universal Studios Hollywood in California Explained

Universal Studios Hollywood was built in 1964 as a theme Park as it was a movie studio lot back in 1912. The theme Park is labeled as a film studio and theme Park in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles County, California. Around 70% of the studio/theme Park is inside of the unincorporated county island known as Universal City. The rest of the location resides within the city limits of Los Angeles, California. Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the oldest and most famous Hollywood film studios still in use. The Park is home to unique attractions, shows, and…an old parking garage where one of the lands was built? Yep, you read that right.

Located within Universal Studios Hollywood are a large outdoor play area where kids can play in the wet and the dry-themed regions from the hit movie Despicable Me (2010). The land is located on the “Upper Lot” area, which includes the theme of a Mission Revival entrance pathway known as Universal Boulevard, which features the big Universal Plaza that opened in 2013. Super Silly Fun Land replaced the Coke Soak attraction in 2012.

The Themed Land Built Atop of an Old Parking Garage

There are many attractions kids and families can enjoy in the Upper Lot portion of Universal Studios Hollywood; Super Silly Fun Land is one of them. But for those theme Park historical buffs or any theme Park enthusiast out there wanting to learn about the history of this ancient theme Park, you’ll want to know that this site was built atop an old parking garage. Sam Carter, designer, Product Development, and artist in the Entertainment and Recreation business, tweeted how that area was designed and built on the old parking garage.

Still blows my mind how much theme park is on top of a parking structure, on the edge of a hill. pic.twitter.com/zS8nxsDe0N — Sam Carter (@Cartarsauce) June 26, 2023

As you can see from the photos above, you can see an image from the left-hand side showing the themed land inside of Universal Studios Hollywood, with the picture on the right-hand side showing the ground from a distance and an angle not many of us get access to, which shows us the structure of an old parking garage. Aside from this being something theme Park enthusiasts would want to know, it’s also worth noting how this area in California is highly susceptible to frequent earthquakes, bringing into question why this themed land was built on something that could potentially crumble if an earthquake struck at the right time and place.

What happens during an earthquake? pic.twitter.com/kaM3hI92z5 — Sean Escoto (@SeanEscoto77169) June 26, 2023

Still, we hope that the area remains intact as Universal Studios Hollywood continues to grow in size. We hope that the theme Park designers were smart enough to install fortifiers that will keep that portion of the themed land safe and away from potential damage in the future.

