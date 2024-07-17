Disney Park Bans Most Guests From Final Ride on Space Mountain Before Its Permanent Closure

Tokyo Disney Resort has already started preparing its guests for the final farewell. “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition” launched in April, offering exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities to commemorate the ride’s legacy and closure.

The park has also announced how guests can bid farewell on the attraction’s final day. Tokyo Disney Resort opened an official lottery for a chance to ride Space Mountain on July 31. Visitors to the resort in May and early June could enter to join one of 250 groups of 500 people who will be among the last to experience the attraction.

However, unless you were one of this lottery’s lucky winners, guests may have trouble saying goodbye to Space Mountain on its final day.

Tokyo Disney Resort has updated the ride’s page on the website to inform guests that on July 31, only those with a Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass will be allowed to experience the thrill ride.

While this service is free, it is extremely limited. A Priority Pass is secured through the Tokyo Disney Resort App once in the park, giving guests a timeslot to return to certain attractions, similar to a Lightning Lane.

It’s currently utilized for the newest attractions in Tokyo DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs and can (and does) run out early into the day, depending on demand – of which there is plenty for the resort’s newest rides, with guests arriving at 2 a.m. to ensure they’re among the first in the park as soon as it opens.

Considering Space Mountain’s legacy, it’s not unlikely that there will be similar demand to say goodbye to the attraction on its final day. The reality is that many guests will likely be blocked from the ride on its final day as a result of this decision. So, if you are in the park and want to enjoy one final ride, we recommend arriving as early as possible to secure your slot.

Even if you don’t manage to secure a last ride on Space Mountain, there are plenty of other exciting attractions to keep you occupied at Tokyo Disney Resort.

Across Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, guests can find classic rides such as Tower of Terror, Toy Story Mania, and “it’s a small world” (which will welcome a temporary Marvel overlay next year), as well as features unique to Tokyo, such as Journey to the Center of the Earth and Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage.

Soon, the resort will also expand into cruise ships. As was announced earlier this month, Tokyo Disney Resort’s owner, the Oriental Land Company, signed a licensing deal with The Walt Disney Company to operate its own version of the Disney Cruise Line in Japan, starting in early 2029.

