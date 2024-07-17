Disney Park Bans Most Guests From Final Ride on Space Mountain Before Its Permanent Closure

One Disney theme park has blocked most guests from the final day of Space Mountain.
Disney attractions don’t get much more iconic than Space Mountain. First opened at Walt Disney World Resort in 1975, the high-speed indoor roller coaster – which simulates a journey through outer space – has become a hallmark of Disney’s castle parks, with all but one (Shanghai Disneyland) boasting its own version of the attraction.
The second iteration of Space Mountain opened at Disneyland Resort in 1977, with other versions subsequently debuting at Tokyo Disneyland (1983), Disneyland Paris (1995), and Hong Kong Disneyland (2005).
Each follows a similar theme, but some locations have tweaked their Space Mountains over the years. At Disneyland Resort, for example, the entire ride closed for a two-year renovation in 2003 after the onboard audio system weighed down the ride vehicles, structurally compromising the track.
In 2015, the ride was also given a temporary Star Wars overlay (known as “Hyperspace Mountain”), which has come and gone over the years and has also been added to the versions in Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland on a more long-term basis.
An even bigger transformation is on the way to Tokyo Disneyland. On July 31, 2024 – AKA in two weeks – Space Mountain will take its final flight at Tokyo Disneyland. As the park first announced in 2022, the ride is closing and being demolished to make way for a reimagined take on the ride (rumored to be called “Space Mountain Earthrise”).