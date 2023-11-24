Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Lights ON! Guests Trapped High on Space Mountain as Vehicles Race Around Track

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen
A photo of Space Mountain in Magic Kingdom

Credit: Inside the Magic

A group of guests had an unexpected encounter while riding Space Mountain at Disney World, leaving them trapped high on the track with the lights on.

Cinderella Castle from under archway
Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World’s attractions are some of the most famous in the world. In the theme park space, Disney’s attractions combine innovation with a century’s worth of storytelling, and guests can find certain rides all across the world — think Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain.

It’s no secret that Disney World in Orlando, Central Florida, is the largest and most-visited Disney theme park location in the world, and guests head out to the parks day after day, month after month, year after year. Despite its popularity, though, the Disney resort has suffered an attendance blow as of late, seemingly confirming suspicions that the rise in ticket costs, difficulty to navigate (what with park passes and park hopping), and additional costs of things like Disney Genie+ and the a la carte Lightning Lane selections are putting people off.

Guests walking down Main Street, U.S.A. in Walt Disney World Resort
Credit: Lee (myfrozenlife), Flickr

Related: Disney World Is Changing Forever in January, Now Targeting Canada

Amid the drop in attendance have been complaints that Disney World is just losing its foothold in the Sunshine State. Neighboring theme park resort, the Universal Orlando Resort, is fast at work bringing its third gate to its empire in Florida, called Universal’s Epic Universe. It is slated to open in 2025.

Meanwhile, Disney has pledged $60 billion in investment into its Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brand, including theme parks and the Disney Cruise Line, but after many years of sharing new concepts, nothing in the way of an expansion or even a fifth gate has been confirmed.

Concept art for the all-new area coming to Animal Kingdom inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones
Credit: Disney

The closest Disney fans got was at last year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Southern California, when Disney Parks chief Josh D’Amaro revealed numerous “blue sky” ideas relating to Disney World and beyond. However, some of those plans seem to have been quietly canceled (the Encanto addition in Magic Kingdom, for example) as a DinoLand, U.S.A. retheme — announced at this year’s Destination D23 in Florida — is set to include the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises in its “Tropical Americas” redo.

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. While these fictional attractions and experiences are exciting, guests will have to make do with Disney’s current offerings until development truly begins.

A photo of Space Mountain in Magic Kingdom
Credit: Inside the Magic

For a group of guests, though, their experience of riding one of Disney World’s most beloved and iconic attractions — Space Mountain in Tomorrowland — would end in surprise after they were left trapped at the top of the attraction, with the lights on, and about to be evacuated.

Posting to TikTok on Thanksgiving, although it is not fully clear if the incident happened on Thanksgiving, @Erin.World.Of.Books shared the moment they were evacuated from Space Mountain.

When you get evac’d off of Space Mountain

@erins.world.of.books

When you get evac’d off of Space Mountain #disneyworld #magickingdom #spacemountain #disney #ride #ridefail #orlando #florida

♬ original sound – Erin | Booktok

Related: Potential Kilimanjaro Safaris Disaster Causes Cast Members to Drive Off, Must Abandon Guests

In the video, it can be seen that the vehicle had come to a halt at one of the highest points of the dark roller coaster ride and was at a standstill. The camera pans around, showing the attraction with its lights fully on. The video also shows two other vehicles moving around the building further down the track. A comment reveals that those aboard had had a “mini panic” while awaiting their evacuation.

It is not uncommon for Disney rides to go down and need to be evacuated. There have been cases of guests stuck atop the “highest hill” on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, incidents involving guests jumping out of vehicles at both EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and traumatic malfunctions on classic rides at Magic Kingdom.

Have you ever seen a Disney attraction with the lights on? What happened? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Walt Disney World

Tagged:DisneyDisney ParksWalt Disney World

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Comments Off on Lights ON! Guests Trapped High on Space Mountain as Vehicles Race Around Track