Lights ON! Guests Trapped High on Space Mountain as Vehicles Race Around Track

A group of guests had an unexpected encounter while riding Space Mountain at Disney World, leaving them trapped high on the track with the lights on.

Walt Disney World’s attractions are some of the most famous in the world. In the theme park space, Disney’s attractions combine innovation with a century’s worth of storytelling, and guests can find certain rides all across the world — think Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain.

It’s no secret that Disney World in Orlando, Central Florida, is the largest and most-visited Disney theme park location in the world, and guests head out to the parks day after day, month after month, year after year. Despite its popularity, though, the Disney resort has suffered an attendance blow as of late, seemingly confirming suspicions that the rise in ticket costs, difficulty to navigate (what with park passes and park hopping), and additional costs of things like Disney Genie+ and the a la carte Lightning Lane selections are putting people off.

Amid the drop in attendance have been complaints that Disney World is just losing its foothold in the Sunshine State. Neighboring theme park resort, the Universal Orlando Resort, is fast at work bringing its third gate to its empire in Florida, called Universal’s Epic Universe. It is slated to open in 2025.

Meanwhile, Disney has pledged $60 billion in investment into its Disney Parks, Experiences and Products brand, including theme parks and the Disney Cruise Line, but after many years of sharing new concepts, nothing in the way of an expansion or even a fifth gate has been confirmed.

The closest Disney fans got was at last year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Southern California, when Disney Parks chief Josh D’Amaro revealed numerous “blue sky” ideas relating to Disney World and beyond. However, some of those plans seem to have been quietly canceled (the Encanto addition in Magic Kingdom, for example) as a DinoLand, U.S.A. retheme — announced at this year’s Destination D23 in Florida — is set to include the Encanto and Indiana Jones franchises in its “Tropical Americas” redo.

But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. While these fictional attractions and experiences are exciting, guests will have to make do with Disney’s current offerings until development truly begins.

For a group of guests, though, their experience of riding one of Disney World’s most beloved and iconic attractions — Space Mountain in Tomorrowland — would end in surprise after they were left trapped at the top of the attraction, with the lights on, and about to be evacuated.

Posting to TikTok on Thanksgiving, although it is not fully clear if the incident happened on Thanksgiving, @Erin.World.Of.Books shared the moment they were evacuated from Space Mountain.

In the video, it can be seen that the vehicle had come to a halt at one of the highest points of the dark roller coaster ride and was at a standstill. The camera pans around, showing the attraction with its lights fully on. The video also shows two other vehicles moving around the building further down the track. A comment reveals that those aboard had had a “mini panic” while awaiting their evacuation.

It is not uncommon for Disney rides to go down and need to be evacuated. There have been cases of guests stuck atop the “highest hill” on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, incidents involving guests jumping out of vehicles at both EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and traumatic malfunctions on classic rides at Magic Kingdom.

Have you ever seen a Disney attraction with the lights on? What happened? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!