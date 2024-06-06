Guests Swarm Disney Park From 2 a.m., Near-Impossible To Ride Attractions

If you’re hoping to ride the newest attractions at one Disney park, you’d best start working on your stamina ASAP.

Anything new at a Disney theme park tends to be met with overwhelming attention. This can be both positive and negative, as seen during the recent cast member previews for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which has sparked more debate on X (formerly known as Twitter) than you thought possible for a log flume ride in the Magic Kingdom.

Between the diehard fans and the bloggers hoping to be among the first to experience a new ride, actually securing your seat is often a challenge. Disney has tried to temper this demand with the introduction of virtual queues, boarding groups, and Lightning Lanes, but the reality is that any new attraction will require waiting for much longer than those that have been around for decades.

The newest Disney attractions aren’t located at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort. Instead, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies can all be found at Fantasy Springs in Tokyo DisneySea.

Ever since the first videos dropped during previews, Disney fans worldwide have clamored to experience each attraction for themselves. In true Tokyo Disney Resort style, the details are truly incredible (the “I See The Light” scene in Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival has changed our brain chemistry forever), and the audio-animatronics are on a totally new level.

Checking these attractions out firsthand is easier said than done. There are currently three ways to ride the attractions in Fantasy Springs. Guests can either secure a free Standby Pass when they enter the park, purchase Premier Access (again, only available once they enter the park), or purchase a Fantasy Springs Magic Passport – which is only accessible to those with a Fantasy Springs Hotel reservation and starts at 22,900 yen ($146 USD) per person.

With the latter fully booked for months, the first two options are your best bet for experiencing Fantasy Springs. However, there’s an overwhelming demand for both Standby Passes and Premier Access – as proven by the droves of guests waiting outside Tokyo Disney Resort in the middle of the night.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @teraken07 shared images of the situation at the Tokyo DisneySea gates at 5:49 a.m. (JST) on June 6. Guests had already formed lines and some brought mats to make their wait more comfortable.

Waiting for DisneySea to open

I came here at 2:30 and it was already like this 💦

Will I be able to pay for standby?

#tds_now

#TDS_now

As per @teraken07, this had been the situation since 2.30 a.m., when they first arrived at Tokyo DisneySea.

Considering these crowds, it seems unlikely that anybody arriving at Tokyo DisneySea after opening will be able to secure a Standy Pass or purchase Premier Access for anything in Fantasy Springs. Both are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, making it near-impossible for many to ride the attractions.

According to other users, Oriental Land Company (which operates Tokyo Disney Resort) had previously requested that guests not wait outside the park in the middle of the night. However, it’s safe to say that this request has been swiftly ignored. Others have called for OLC to clamp down on early arrivals.

How early would you arrive at a Disney park to ensure access to a new attraction? Let us know in the comments!