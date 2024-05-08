$580 Upcharge Implemented for Disney Land, Most Guests Blocked From Four Rides

The next Disney theme park land looks like one of the best yet – but the reality is that not everybody will get to enjoy it.

All Disney resorts across the globe routinely receive new additions to their theme parks. Some of these are more exciting than others (for example, compare hype levels for Jessie’s Critter Carousel versus The Incredicoaster), with the most exciting openings being those for entire lands, not just rides.

Over the past decade, Disney fans have been treated to the likes of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge (in two parks, nonetheless), Toy Story Land, Pandora – The World of Avatar, and World of Frozen (check out our full review for the latter here).

Next month will mark the opening of one of the most exciting additions in a long time. Fantasy Springs – which Disney has described as “a magical spring that leads to a world of Disney fantasy” – will feature three mini areas inspired by Frozen (2013), Tangled (2010), and Peter Pan (1953) when it opens at Tokyo DisneySea on June 6.

However, checking the new Disney land out for yourself isn’t as easy as buying a ticket and entering the park.

To enter Fantasy Springs, guests will need either a Standby Pass or a Disney Premier Access pass (Tokyo Disney Resort’s paid equivalent of Genie+ or FastPass).

Standby Passes are free at Tokyo Disney Resort and are allocated using the Tokyo Disney Resort App after entering the park. However, with Standby Passes being allocated at a notoriously fast rate at the resort (which boasts pretty infamous crowds at the best of times), the odds of securing one for yourself are low – even if you arrive before the park opens.

You’ll also need to get a separate Standby Pass for each individual attraction in the new Disney land. The odds of securing one Standby Pass are slim, but securing one for Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies all in one day seem next to zero.

The guests who are willing to pay for a Disney Premier Access pass don’t have it much easier. These can only be purchased after you’ve entered the park and can only be booked one at a time, with availability only opening up again once you’ve ridden each ride.

Alternatively, guests can purchase a Fantasy Springs Magic Passport. But even that isn’t totally straightforward. This costs between 22,900 yen ($147.45 USD) and 25,900 yen ($166.76 USD) per adult and can only be purchased if you’ve booked a night at Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel.

The thing is that Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel doesn’t come cheap. A one-night stay costs a minimum of 66,000 yen ($424.96 USD), which, as The Sankei Shimbun points out, means that you’ll need to pay about 90,000 yen ($579.49 USD) to guarantee that you can check out Fantasy Springs on your trip.

As if this needed another layer of complication, the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel is tough to book. Extremely tough. Tokyo Disney Resort hotels are only available to book for up to four months in advance, and all reservations are already sold out up until September 8, 2024.

All in all, visiting Fantasy Springs is no easy feat. While the attractions look more than worth the struggle based on the footage shared so far (we’d put up with all the obstacles in the world to experience the boat scene in Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival for ourselves), this is still a pretty tall order for those not well-versed in the complexities of Tokyo Disney Resort.

Do you plan on visiting Tokyo Disney Resort any time soon? Let us know in the comments!