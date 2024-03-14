New Taxes Impact Disney Resort, Vacations Set to Surge in Price

A new lodging tax is set to make it more expensive for those visiting one Disney resort.

When visiting any Disney theme park resort, guests have the choice between staying on or off property. Although Disney offers “Value Resorts” — such as Disney All Star Resorts at Walt Disney World and Disney Hotel Santa Fe at Disneyland Paris — at every resort across the globe, these often still come up more expensive than booking a stay at a non-Disney hotel.

However, prices for both on and off-property stays will increase soon at Tokyo Disney Resort. According to The Asahi Shimbun, the local government of Urayasu plans to introduce a lodging tax for those staying in the city.

This will cover those staying at one of the many hotels around Tokyo Disney Resort, including its own onsite hotels: Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Another hotel — Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel — is set to open with the rest of the new Fantasy Springs area in June 2024. This is expected to replace Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta as the resort’s most expensive, luxurious hotel, with prices starting at roughly $2,000 per night (and that’s pre-lodging tax).

City authorities plan to use the money raised by the tax to improve Urayasu’s tourism-related infrastructure, including the area around JR Maihama Station — the arrival station for Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — and emergency services for guests.

Prior to the pandemic, the city attracted eight million overnight guests a year. Tokyo Disney Resort has generated notoriously large crowds in recent months, leading to concerns over guest safety.

Urayasu plans to set up a review committee in fiscal 2024 to plan this lodging tax in-depth, deciding on both a start date and the tax amount. It’s thought it will take a year to implement.

Similar taxes in metropolitan Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagasaki range between 100 yen ($0.66) and 1,000 yen ($6.66) per person per night.

Tokyo Disney Resort — which is technically run by the Oriental Land Company, not The Walt Disney Company — has a lot coming to its two theme parks over the next few years. Fantasy Springs is set to bring three new mini-lands inspired by Frozen (2013), Peter Pan (1953), and Tangled (2010) to Tokyo DisneySea. This summer, Tokyo Disneyland will also permanently close Space Mountain ahead of the attraction’s demolition and reconstruction as a new, improved version of the classic indoor roller coaster.

Do you plan on visiting Tokyo Disney Resort this year? Let us know in the comments!