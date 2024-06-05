Disney Enforces No-Entry Order, Thousands Barred from Toy Story Hotel

Be prepared for Disney to turn you away if you attempt to so much as step foot into this resort.

One of the best things about planning a Disney vacation, no matter what resort you choose, is the chance to explore everything from the theme parks to the endless hotels that share their story and distinct look. Disney is known for their over the top theming, and while the parks are certainly jaw-droppers, a lot of their hotels hold the same astonishing qualities.

For example, at Walt Disney World Resort, you can walk into Disney’s Art of Animation and step into different sections, allowing you to feel like you are entering Cars, Finding Nemo, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King. Or, if you want to step foot into the real-life jungle and feel like you are on a safari reserve, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge will have you transported in no time. Each of the resorts has its own theme that is set to blow guests away when they enter.

At Walt Disney World, guests cannot just park at a resort they are not staying at, but they can park there if they are a guest of the hotel, or if they have a dining reservation there. Alternatively, if a guest travels to the resort via Disney transportation, such as taking a break from Magic Kingdom and hopping on the monorail to check out Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, they could enter and explore the property without issue.

The same is not true everywhere else.

At Tokyo Disney Resort, there are incredible resorts, but not all of them will allow you to step foot on the grounds. While most hotels are accessible from the theme parks or the monorail system and will allow you to enter and explore, the Toy Story Hotel does not allow this.

One guest recently sparked this conversation online after asking, “Am I allowed to visit the Toy Story hotel and take pics if I’m staying at the Miracosta?” The answer is no. Guests who are not sleeping at the Toy Story Hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort cannot even walk up to the front of the hotel. If you have ever been to Tokyo Disney to enjoy the wonders of Tokyo Disneyland or Tokyo DisneySea, you may have already encountered this issue.

When you walk to the roadway that leads to the front of the Toy Story Hotel from the road, you will be met with one or two cast members with a tablet. If you cannot produce a room key or do not appear in their system as a guest of the resort, they will turn you away before you can even lay eyes on the lobby. All of the other resorts at Tokyo Disney Resort are accessible to other guests, leaving the Toy Story Hotel as a very elusive and coveted location, even though it is on the lower end regarding nightly pricing.

The Toy Story Hotel invites guests to shrink down to toy size and experience the magic of Pixar’s beloved Toy Story films. This immersive hotel caters to families and Disney fans alike, offering a playful and unforgettable stay.

From the moment guests arrive, they’ll be transported into Andy’s backyard. The oversized lobby resembles a child’s playroom, complete with giant building blocks, a towering Jenga game, and a whimsical reception desk fashioned from a board game box. Guest rooms continue the playful theme, with each floor decorated to represent a different character’s room from the movies. Guests can choose from rooms themed around Woody’s Roundup, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, or Jessie’s Giddy Up ‘n Go rooms. Each room features character-specific details, creating a truly immersive experience for fans.

Beyond the charming design, the Toy Story Hotel offers a variety of activities and entertainment options for guests of all ages. Children can partake in supervised playtime in the hotel’s indoor play area, while adults can relax in the lobby or enjoy a meal at the Lotso Garden Cafe, a restaurant themed around the lovable (but slightly villainous) bear Lotso. In the evenings, guests can gather for character meet-and-greets, allowing them to interact with their favorite Toy Story characters like Woody, Buzz, Jessie, and others.

The Toy Story Hotel is conveniently located within the Tokyo Disney Resort, offering easy access to both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks via monorail. Guests staying at the hotel enjoy exclusive benefits, including extended park hours and priority access to select attractions. The hotel also offers a variety of amenities, including a swimming pool, a fitness center, and a laundry service.

If you want to check out the other Disney resorts, they include:

Tokyo Disneyland Hotel: This Victorian-style grand dame overlooks Tokyo Disneyland, offering stunning park views and a touch of elegance.

Disney Ambassador Hotel: This charming hotel evokes a Disney ambassadorial residence, featuring international design influences and character-themed rooms.

Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta: Embrace the nautical charm of the Mediterranean at this hotel, steps away from Tokyo DisneySea. Thematic details transport guests to a beautiful port town, with rooms offering harbor or park views.

There are also official hotels partnered with The Oriental Land Company on the property, including:

Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel: This luxurious hotel offers stunning views of Tokyo Bay and convenient access to the resort via a complimentary shuttle service.

Hilton Tokyo Bay: This modern hotel provides spacious rooms, excellent amenities, and a connection to the resort via the Disney Resort Line monorail system.

Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel: Enjoy a relaxing stay at this comfortable hotel, featuring a variety of room options and easy access to the resort via the complimentary shuttle service.

Grand Nikko Tokyo Bay Maihama: This sophisticated hotel offers a luxurious experience with a focus on Japanese hospitality. Guests can access the resort via the complimentary shuttle service.

Hotel Okura Tokyo Bay: Experience exceptional service and stunning bay views at this renowned hotel, connected to the resort via the Disney Resort Line monorail system.

Now, the Tokyo Disney Resort officially welcomes its newest addition – the Tokyo Disney Resort Fantasy Springs Hotel. This highly anticipated hotel is part of the Fantasy Springs expansion and promises a one-of-a-kind experience.

The hotel comprises two distinct buildings: Grand Chateau, offering a luxurious “castle hotel” experience, and Fantasy Chateau, catering to a more “deluxe” level. Guests can expect an immersive atmosphere inspired by classic fairytales and Disney stories.

Did you know that the Toy Story Hotel was strictly off-limits at Tokyo Disney Resort?