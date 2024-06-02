Disney’s New Multi-Billion Dollar Expansion Succumbs to Flooding, Future Uncertain

While Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea has been blowing Disney fans away, but there have been some pressing water issues that cast members are dealing with.

Tokyo Disney, already a must-visit destination for Disney fans, is set to become even more appealing this year with the unveiling of a major expansion at Tokyo DisneySea. This expansion, called Fantasy Springs, will be the park’s eighth themed port and will feature beloved franchises.

Fantasy Springs will include three distinct areas: Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest, and Peter Pan’s Never Land. Additionally, the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel will open, offering an immersive experience with multiple dining venues and luxurious accommodations integrated into the park.

While Fantasy Springs officially opens on June 6, the park’s newest section has been in preview mode for guests.

Visitors to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom or Disneyland Park are familiar with the enduring popularity of Peter Pan. Peter Pan’s Flight consistently attracts long wait times, and Tinker Bell remains a cherished character in Disney animation. The IP is also hugely popular at Disneyland Paris, where Peter Pan played a leading role in the now-retired firework spectacular Disney Dreams!

Given this popularity, it’s no surprise that Disney is expanding upon this timeless story.

The new Peter Pan’s Never Land in Fantasy Springs will feature two unique attractions centered around Tinker Bell. Guests can help Tinker Bell deliver packages across Pixie Hollow in Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies or join Peter Pan on a 3-D adventure to rescue John from Captain Hook in Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure. Additionally, visitors can explore a pirate ship and dine at the themed counter-service restaurant Lookout Cookout.

Tangled will finally receive the attention it deserves in Fantasy Springs, moving beyond just a decorative bathroom in Magic Kingdom. Rapunzel’s Forest will introduce a new attraction called Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, where guests can join Rapunzel and Flynn Rider on a romantic boat journey to the annual lantern festival. Visitors will also see Rapunzel’s tower and dine at The Snuggly Duckling, a counter-service restaurant known for its rugged and adventurous clientele.

Meanwhile, a Tangled attraction is also planned for Disneyland Paris, rumored to be a teacup-style ride, but nothing comparable to Tokyo’s immersive experience.

Frozen, one of Disney’s most popular animated films, will also have a significant presence in Fantasy Springs.

With a third film in development, Frozen-themed areas are appearing in Disney parks worldwide. Frozen Kingdom will feature Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, showcasing the beloved storyline and songs from the original Frozen movie in Anna & Elsa’s Frozen Journey. Within the Frozen Kingdom, guests can dine at Oaken’s OK Foods for snacks or enjoy a meal at the Royal Banquet of Arendelle, a counter-service restaurant located in the grand Arendelle Castle.

Anna & Elsa’s Frozen Journey in Fantasy Springs has been highly praised due to its dramatic technological advancements and added scenes compared to the EPCOT version of the ride, Frozen Ever After. In the new attraction, there are far more details that the EPCOT version did not include, with added show scenes, songs, and magic.

You can take a look at the new ride through a POV video below.

While the ride is being highly praised, it does not come without its challenges.

One guest has taken to X to share photos of the ride flooring. In the photos, we can see a cast member having to clear water out of the boat. While the flooding does not seem to be immense, it likely means that after multiple rides, water does tend to accumulate in the attraction quickly.

While the boats at the attraction are designed to comfortably accommodate up to 16 guests, cast members prioritize guest safety and ensure the boats aren’t overloaded. However, even with the intended capacity, the boats might take on some water at the front and sides. This is likely due to the design of the boat and the nature of the attraction.

It is not certain if Disney will be able to remedy this issue.

The explosion of Frozen at the Disney parks will only continue to build once the third film is released.

In early 2024, Disney CEO Bob Iger kicked off the year with a bang, unveiling a fresh slate of films for the studio – and that included a long-awaited release date for Frozen 3!

Fans buzzing with rumors of a 2025 release had to hold their horses a bit longer – the icy adventure is officially set to hit theaters on November 25, 2026.

While the full cast list is still under wraps, one familiar voice is confirmed to return: Josh Gad, the hilarious talent behind everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf, announced his reprisal on X. Anna’s actress, Kirsten Bell, has been keeping things close to the vest, simply confirming her involvement without spilling any juicy details.

Here’s who we can expect to return and lend their voices to the beloved characters:

Idina Menzel – Elsa

Kristen Bell – Anna

Josh Gad – Olaf

Jonathan Groff – Kristoff

Frank Welker – Sven

Plot details remain a mystery, with rumors swirling about Elsa’s potential love life. Some whispers hinted at a female love interest for Elsa in a future installment, possibly even a prequel. Whether Frozen 3 delves into the past or carves a new chapter in the future remains to be seen.

Frozen producer Peter Del Vecho offered a tantalizing glimpse, promising an “amazing” story without revealing any specifics. “We’re tight-lipped on the details,” he shared, “but trust us, it’s going to be incredible.”

Would you like to visit Fantasy Springs? Does the new land entice you to visit Tokyo Disney Resort?