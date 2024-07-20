Cedar Point Embroiled in New Amusement Park Scandal, Stern News Confirmed

Cedar Point officials have come forward, addressing concerning news following a series of scandalous incidents at the park.

Cedar Point, the popular amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, has been embroiled in a series of unfortunate incidents, making headlines across the United States and gaining unwanted attention from activist groups.

Perhaps the most scandalous incident involved the escape of two camels from The Barn Yard, Cedar Point’s petting zoo area, shocking guests and creating a massive debate online. The unfortunate escape was followed by a similar incident involving a herd of goats a few days later.

Below, you can see a video of the camel escape shared by @breathing_waterfall on TikTok. If you’re having trouble, you can also click here to watch it.

Camels escape at Cedar Point #cedarpoint #camels

Related: Dollywood Ceases All Operations: Beloved Theme Park Now Closed

These incidents triggered an immediate response from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), demanding an investigation by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) into the amusement park and its suppliers.

These actions were followed by a campaign that aimed for the permanent closure of The Barn Yard by inciting netizens to send polite comments to Richard A. Zimmerman, President and Chief Executive Officer for Six Flags Entertainment Company (formerly Cedar Fair Entertainment Company).

While this campaign has not affected operations at Cedar Point so far, the Ohio amusement park is again embroiled in a scandal that has caused officials to disclose troubling news for the park.

Guess what day it is? Guess. what. day. it. is…..???

🐫 Guess what day it is? Guess. what. day. it. is…..??? pic.twitter.com/kaJc6GyBL1 — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) June 12, 2024

Related: Galaxy’s Edge No More: Disney World Overhauls Failing ‘Star Wars’ Land

Guests were overjoyed after the announcement of an upcoming IAAPA Presents event, in partnership with Cedar Point, promised “an engineering overview and the latest update on Top Thrill 2” during the event.

Andrew (@ParkRovers) shared a screenshot from the announcement email through X (formerly known as Twitter), which you can see below:

IAAPA Presents: Cedar Point on July 25th promises an update on TT2

IAAPA Presents: Cedar Point on July 25th promises an update on TT2 👀https://t.co/fkjhmtE98J pic.twitter.com/eieMe9KvEF — Andrew · Park Rovers (@ParkRovers) July 10, 2024

Related: Guests Evacuated After Country Bear Burns Mid-Show

The post thrilled Cedar Point fans, who have not received any updates on Top Thrill 2 since early June and were puzzled by a rumor surrounding the roller coaster’s reopening and the amusement park’s relationship with Zamperla, the ride’s manufacturer, last month.

Unfortunately, Tony Clark, spokesperson for Cedar Point, recently addressed this misworded announcement in a 3News report. Clark said: “They worded it that way, but there is no new news we’re providing at that event, other than what’s been publicly stated.”

Related: Disney Quietly Relocates Operations from Florida, Putting DeSantis Alliance in Jeopardy

The official IAAPA Presents website states that attendees will “get an insider look at the triple launch strata-coaster, Top Thrill 2. Guided by members of the construction team, you’ll explore ride conversion, the construction process, engineering overview, and the launch system.”

However, the website doesn’t mention the apparent “announcement,” a rumor debunked in Clark’s statement. Sadly, this confirms that there is still no official reopening date for Top Thrill 2, and that the roller coaster will remain shut down indefinitely.

Still, the upcoming event is an excellent opportunity for those interested in the theme park industry. “IAAPA Presents are designed to connect you with like-minded professionals and offer operational insights from world-class attractions,” the website states.

Related: National Advisory: All Disney World Visitors Officially Required to Cancel Trips Due to Invading Safety Threat

Cedar Point’s Top Thrill 2 strata coaster has been a hot topic since its predecessor, Top Thrill Dragster, was shut down permanently following a concerning accident.

In 2021, a Michigan woman was hit by a dislodged metal plate when standing in line for Top Thrill Dragster, resulting in a fractured skull and traumatic permanent brain damage, according to a lawsuit filed against Cedar Point and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company.

The lawsuit was resolved earlier this year, with the woman acknowledging Cedar Fair’s cooperation throughout the process, as confirmed by a joint statement provided by the Murray & Murray law firm and Cedar Fair. However, the settlement terms remain confidential.

Related: Six Flags Ceases Operations of 154-Year-Old Theme Park Giant, Termination Finalized

The incident triggered the immediate closure of Top Thrill Dragster and its reimagining as Top Thill 2, a record-breaking “strata coaster” — a roller coaster that eclipses the height of 400 feet — that opened on May 4, 2024. Unfortunately, Top Thrill 2’s glory was short-lived.

The high-speed strata coaster had to be shut down indefinitely at Cedar Point due to safety concerns, prompting the modifications that have delayed its reopening since May 12.

Related: Knott’s Berry Farm, America’s 1st Theme Park, Confirms Stern News Following Sudden Closures

Despite outrageous rumors, Cedar Point officials have explained that the amusement park and Zamperla continue working on a mechanical modification to the coaster vehicles.

Like all Six Flags Entertainment Company-owned locations (formerly operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company), the Ohio amusement park prioritizes the safety of guests and employees. An earlier update stated that the ride would undergo multiple inspections before resuming operations.

Cedar Point stated: “Once the modification is complete, Zamperla, the Cedar Point maintenance & operations teams, and our third-party ride inspection partner will conduct a thorough review before approving both the modification and the reopening of the ride.”

When do you think Top Thrill 2 will resume operations at Cedar Point? Don’t forget to share your hopes and predictions with Inside the Magic and our readers in the comments below!