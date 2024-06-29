The Force is With You: ‘Acolyte’ Haters Can Change ‘Star Wars’

The Acolyte has not been winning any fans in recent updates, especially after the comments made by Leslye Headland and Kathleen Kennedy towards the male fanbase. However, there might be a way viewers can finally make their voices heard.

As the saying goes, “If you don’t like the hand you’re dealt, change the deck.” Lately, Lucasfilm needs to pay more attention to most of its audience, but they can still do something about it. In fact, Disney+ has just the solution.

As demonstrated by the recent Bluey news, ratings matter and greatly affect what we see on our streaming platforms. If fans really can’t stand what The Acolyte is doing to Star Wars, they need to watch something else.

Hate ‘The Acolyte?’ Watch These Instead

While hating on Star Wars might be the trendy thing to do these days, there are other options. One lousy show hardly spoils the bunch, and The Acolyte is far from the only option.

If Disney’s take on the galaxy far, far, away has taught us one thing: it’s that the universe is far bigger than the Skywalker saga alone. Although The Acolyte might be the lowest-rated entry in the franchise (13% rotten), Disney+ is still home to some of the highest-rated shows and spinoffs the space opera has to offer.

Star Wars: Ahsoka

Anything with Dave Filoni involved is a pretty safe bet, and Disney+ gave him a perfect place to play with the universe he created. While scoring only 64% with audiences, the series gave Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) her long-awaited solo debut.

With a plot focused on reuniting with Ezra Bridger and standing off against Grand Admiral Thrawn, this is the closest thing fans have to a live-action version of Rebels (at least for right now). It reunites characters fans already have attachments while introducing new elements to a familiar setting, which will serve as a pattern for most spinoffs.

The Mandalorian

What can we say about this Disney+ original that hasn’t already been said? Truly a modern classic in the Star Wars franchise, Filoni and Favreau’s mix of space-western and samurai drama is easily one of the most watched and rewatched shows on the platform.

As Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) rescues the infant force-user Grogu from a fragmented Galactic Empire, adventure and excitement await around every corner. Easily worth more than a 78% audience score, this is one chapter of the saga we can’t wait to return to when the leading players hit the big screen.

The Book of Boba Fett

Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) is back from the Sarlacc Pit and has assumed the role of Daimyo on Tatooine. Assisted by the faithful Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), he ushers in a new order against the Pike Syndicate and the infamous Cad Bane.

Although not nearly as successful as the previous entry, this continuation is still mandatory viewing for any Mandalorian fan. A 50% audience rating might not be the best audience score, but it fills in the blanks for several points in the Filoniverse.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

If you want to talk character development, Obi-Wan Kenobi presents the evolution of one of the franchise’s most iconic figures. General Kenobi has one of the most emotionally complex narratives in the galaxy, and this series brings it to the forefront.

It’s not just an Obi-Wan spinoff alone, as Ewan McGregor delivers a rich and moving performance as he must face old and new demons after he is called into action again. A 61% audience score is barely scratching the surface on this one.

A Star Wars for Everyone!

If you don’t like Osha and Mae, take a trip to Tattooine with Obi-Wan. If that’s not your thing either, try the animated series like Clone Wars, Rebels, and The Bad Batch.

The point we’re trying to make with these options is that while The Acolyte might not be for everyone, Star Wars as a whole should be. There are too many options for one bad apple to spoil the bunch.

Do you have a favorite Star Wars entry? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!