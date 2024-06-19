‘Star Wars’ Doubles Down on ‘The Acolyte,’ Replaces Baby Yoda

Although The Acolyte has garnered an overwhelming amount of hate since showrunner Leslye Headland first got involved, it still keeps with tradition by including a wealth of fantastic creatures from the galaxy far, far away.

From the Jawas to Wickett to Grogu, the Star Wars galaxy has a reputation for creating some of the most adorable (and marketable) critters in the star system. After the backlash of episode three, however, it feels like The Acolyte is trying to win some favor with its audience by introducing its own cute and cuddly creature.

The original trilogy has Jawas and Ewoks, the Disney trilogy has Porgs, Lothcats, and Ice Foxes, and now the High Republic Era has its own answer to these adorable additions. Enter Bazil the Tynnan Tracker to steel a little spotlight

Bazil Chews More Than Scenery in The Acolyte

As much as it might pain viewers to admit, the new Star Wars series follows more than a few traditions set by George Lucas himself. Along with the samurai-inspired imagery for the Jedi Knights, the show also brings in more than a few creatures created by both practical and CGI effects.

The newest addition to the Star Wars menagerie is Bazil, a beaver-like Tynnan who assists the Jedi Order as they hunt down Mae while she prepares to murder Jedi Master Kelnacca. From his furry form to his sensitive snout, the tiny tracker makes Wickett and the Ewoks look like tired old chew toys.

Star Wars’ official website shared this statement from creature & droid FX creative supervisor Neal Scanlan. During an interview on Bazil, the creator shared how he came to be.

Bazil’s role in the story was one of the most important factors to consider in his design, ensuring that he was created with a more prominent snout to sniff out his quarries. A visor and helmet adds to the sensory deprivation when Bazil needs to focus on the task at hand and really tune out the rest of the outside world. “Bazil was very sensory, so he would obviously smell and hear things probably better than using his eyesight,” Scanlan adds. “The idea of having goggles was that he would then sort of go inwardly and become the tracker.”

There’s no question that Bazil was designed to be adorable, even though his alerting cries are undeniably grating. However, there’s much more behind that furry face than Lucasfilm lets on.

Hitting Fans Where It Counts

Anyone who’s ever seen Spaceballs knows where the real money from the movies are made, “Merchandising! Merchandising!” There’s no way that Bazil isn’t going to make an adorable plushie or Pop figure.

If Disney and Lucasfilm can’t win a fanbase, they’ll aim right for the wallet with adorable characters like the Tynnan seen above. Grogu (Baby Yoda) wasn’t exactly the most versatile character, yet his image dominates all sorts of swag.

Given the fact that the main cast of Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett, and Dafne Keen are still stranded on Khofar with the recently revealed Sith Lord, it’s safe to say we’ll see Bazill again next week. If the showrunners and creators are smart, they’ll have something prepared for Bazill other than sniffing out targets.

