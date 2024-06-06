A Sith Too Far?: The Acolyte Unmasks Its Mysterious New Baddie

The Acolyte has pulled the Star Wars galaxy in a new direction, but has the new masked menace spoiled the mystery too soon? Only if the viewers are paying attention.

Set an entire century before the events of the Skywalker saga, the new series pulls viewers to an age when the Jedi Order was at its peak. However, a Force-wielding assassin threatens the balance of their world when she starts murdering masters left and right. While fans already know the culprit, her mysterious masked mentor is another question—or is it?

The first episodes introduced viewers to the series’ leading players, but two of its newer characters undoubtedly have more significant roles to play before the saga ends. However, the recent episodes also introduced a major spoiler, perhaps a bit too soon.

WARNING: Spoilers for episodes one and two of The Acolyte Beyond this point!

Behind the Mask

At the end of “Lost/Found,” the viewers are introduced to a mysterious figure as Mae Aniseya (Amandla Stenberg) approaches him after completing one of her first missions. The masked master is clearly alluded to be the series’ big bad, but there might be more to him than a mask and a black cape.

Star Wars is notorious for creating incredible villains, from Darth Vader to Moff Gideon. Given the show’s timeline, this new player could essentially be the progenitor of the dark legions that come after him. Although more about the unknown figure will surely be revealed as the series progresses, a seemingly minor menace might have exposed his identity.

Mae’s smuggler contact, Qimir (Manny Jacinto), might look like just your standard shifty scoundrel who knows how to get things, but one line of dialogue in episode two might have revealed he has a bigger role to play than he lets on. Take a look at the exchange between Qimir and Mae in the clip below.

For a drunken smuggler sleazing about the apothecary shop, Qimir seems to know a lot about the inner machinations of the Jedi Order, particularly when he talks about Master Torbin’s need for “absolution.” However, the real tell comes with the line he shares with Mae, “peace is a lie.”

“Peace is a lie” is the first of the tenants of the Sith Code taught by Darth Bane.

Peace is a lie, there is only passion.

Through passion, I gain strength.

Through strength, I gain power.

Through power, I gain victory.

Through victory, my chains are broken.

The Force shall free me.

Now, how would a smuggler and gunrunner know one of the biggest pieces of lore and practice of the Dark Side of the Force unless he had somehow been exposed to it? Qimir is clearly more than what he appears. Additionally, the advice he gives Mae might sound like the smarmy commentary of a comic relief character, but he does prove to be quite helpful in her quest.

Is He Another Acolyte?

While this is all pure speculation, it might be possible that Qimir is either another follower of Mae’s master, or possibly even the master himself. That would explain his surprising amount of knowledge of both Jedi and Sith, especially since the latter have been in hiding since their defeat.

We won’t know for certain until more episodes are revealed, but if showrunner Leslye Headland has proven anything with her past work on Russian Doll, it’s that she knows how to give viewers a twist. A hidden master really wouldn’t be out of pocket.

Is Qimir the next Sith Lord? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!