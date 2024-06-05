‘The Acolyte’ Welcomes ‘Star Wars’ Newbies

Star Wars: The Acolyte is the newest chapter in the Star Wars saga, but how much do fans need to know before jumping in? It might not be as complicated as some might think.

It’s safe to say that a general portion of the movie-watching population is familiar with the basic Star Wars premise, or the original trilogy at the very least. However, characters like Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Darth Vader are part of only one chapter of the immense sci-fi universe.

The galaxy far, far away has expanded far beyond George Lucas’ original space opera, and that can be both a blessing and a curse at times. While it might be easy to follow the trilogy of trilogies that make up the core movie series, the spinoffs and series can be a bit overwhelming for some. Inside the Magic previously laid out a guide to the Star Wars eras, but how does The Acolyte fit into it all?

The Acolyte: A Prequel to the Prequels

While some basic Star Wars knowledge is certainly helpful for any sequel or spinoff, The Acolyte is one of those rare occurrences where it might be better to go in completely blind. Hardcore Jedi Master fans might appreciate a few easter eggs and nuggets of lore, but the series is proving to be an excellent springboard for padawan-level viewers.

The new series takes place during the time of the Old Republic, a period in the Star Wars timeline when the galaxy was at peace, and the Jedi were the guardians of balance and order. However, a rogue learner opens the path to the dark side when an assassin begins picking off Jedi knights one by one.

Star Wars’ official statement on the setting shares this descriptor for fans still new to the galaxy.

“The Republic is founded among the worlds of the Galactic Core, and the Jedi Order emerges to protect it. A schism within the Jedi leads to the creation of the Sith in this epic era.”

As many viewers will already know, that “schism” within the Jedi leads to the galactic conflict that spans into the prequels and ignites the foundations of the evil Galactic Empire. That is precisely what The Acolyte promises to reveal.

What Fans Really Need to Know

Even with the greenest knowledge of the galaxy far, far away, new fans will learn how things function in this world without too much extensive Star Wars knowledge. Since the series is essentially set at one of the earliest points in the timeline, things like stormtroopers, X-Wings, and Mandalorian bounty hunters are all byproducts of what happens here.

The primary thing viewers really need to know is that the Jedi are the forces for good, and the Sith are the followers of the Dark Side. However, things could start taking a morally gray turn before too long. We honestly won’t know until the series progresses.

If anything, the best thing fans of any level can do with the two premier episodes is sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. Whether they are seasoned Jedi viewers or Padawan learners, they will surely be captivated by this new chapter in the grand space opera.

Are you ready to solve the mystery of The Acolyte?