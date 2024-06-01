“The Road Ahead Is Not Going To Be Easy,” Actor Addresses ‘Star Wars’ Return

Hayden Christensen and Rosario Dawson have revealed whether we’ll see Anakin Skywalker back for season two of Ahsoka.

Lucasfilm has been busy for the past few years but on a much smaller screen than usual. Since the launch of Disney+, the studio has released several TV shows—both live-action and animated—via the streaming service, with The Mandalorian being the most popular by far.

The majority of these shows take place in similar time periods, in what many fans like to call the Filoni-Verse (or the Mando-Verse). The Mandalorian overlaps massively with The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, with each series feeding into the narrative and themes of the others.

Starring Rosario Dawson in the title role, Ahsoka divided fans in many ways. While it has an 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes, some diehard Star Wars fans had an issue with the live-action depictions of previous characters from Star Wars Rebels.

Despite mixed responses, Ahsoka has been confirmed for a second season on Disney+. Since the news of its renewal, the big question has been who will return alongside Ahsoka herself. Or, to be specific, can we expect Anakin Skywalker to return to our screens?

Hayden Christensen’s reprisal of the role of Anakin Skywalker – both in the World Between Worlds and in flashback scenes with a younger Ahsoka (played by Ariana Greenblatt) during the Clone Wars – was widely praised by fans, with some dubbing the past few years the Anakin Skywalker Renaissance.

As per an interview with Entertainment Weekly, both Christensen and Dawson (who have been friends since 1993, long before either was cast in Star Wars) revealed that they hope to work together again and already have ideas for season two. Dawson said:

I will just say that as she puts on that hologram of him, you see that there’s several of them. So I think there’s that potential. But I love, also, not just being relegated to those messages and things that we might be able to see more of in the future. We’ve gotten to see from the films now into the show that he’s been able to become this force ghost that brings him back to Anakin, who at the end of the day, when he went and ascended to that space, that’s what he became.