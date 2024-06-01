Disney Hints at New ‘Star Wars’ Additions in the Wake of Galactic Starcruiser Drama

Following the drama surrounding the extinct Galactic Starcruiser hotel at Disney World, the company is hinting at new Star Wars additions.

Months after its final voyage and permanent closure, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser — the breathtaking, deluxe Disney Resort Hotel inspired by George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise — continues to stir debate and to go viral thanks to a content creator and her extensive breakdown of the immersive experience at Disney World.

In the wake of the heated debate Jenny Nicholson’s four-hour deep-dive into the failure of Disney World’s Galactic Starcruiser has stirred across social media, it would appear that The Walt Disney Company is hinting at new ways to bring the ever-expanding Star Wars franchise into the parks.

Related: Game Over: Disney Park Permanently Axes Fireworks as of Today

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the Disney+ original series The Acolyte, the latest installment in George Lucas’ franchise, Disney has created a massive 7.5 ft tall costume of the Wookie Jedi Kelnacca.

So far, the life-like Wookie Jedi has visited multiple locations to promote the upcoming series, including The London Eye, as shown in the video below, posted on TikTok by @officiallondoney. You can also click here to see the video.

When a wookiee Jedi Master stops by to celebrate new Star Wars series #TheAcolyte! @Disney UK

@officiallondoneye When a wookiee Jedi Master stops by to celebrate new Star Wars series TheAcolyte! @Disney UK ♬ original sound – The London Eye

Related: Disney Faces Mass Exodus Amid Dolly Parton Scandal

Kelnacca has gained a massive following online, with viewers voicing their excitement at meeting the Wookie Jedi in The Acolyte along with new characters played by Dafne Keen, Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Rebecca Henderson, and Lee Jung-Jae, among other stars.

Considering the character’s smashing success ahead of the premiere of The Acolyte and the breathtaking detail in the massive costume — similar to Chewbacca’s at Disneyland and Disney World — it is inevitable to speculate about Disney’s possible plans to bring Kelnacca to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The official @starwars account posted another video of the Wookie Jedi attending a red carpet event with its fellow actors, which you can see below or click here to watch.

Kelnacca never misses. The two-episode series premiere of #TheAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, streams June 4 only on @Disney+.

@starwars Kelnacca never misses. The two-episode series premiere of TheAcolyte, a Star Wars Original series, streams June 4 only on @Disney+. ♬ original sound – Star Wars

Related: Disney Reverses “No Bag Policy,” Announces It Will Charge Guests for Personal Items This Summer

This wouldn’t be the first time Disney decided to bring new characters from the Star Wars universe to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Initially, the immersive area inspired by George Lucas’ franchise had a strict timeline that limited Batuu and its characters to events of Disney’s second and third sequel trilogy films, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

This meant that original characters critical to the Star Wars fandom, such as Millennium Falcon pilot Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), would never be seen at Black Spire Outpost.

Related: Maroon 5 Taking Over Disney World for Exclusive Concert, Entire Theme Park to Close Early

However, following years of demands, Disney finally yielded and announced that new characters from the Disney+ original series The Book of Boba Fett (2021) and The Mandalorian (2019) would arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park in 2022.

Since that massive storytelling change at Black Spire Outpost, other characters from the Disney+ original series have also arrived in Batuu to meet guests, including Ahsoka Tano, General Hera Syndulla, and Chopper from the 2023 series Ahsoka.

Related: Multiple Threat Advisories Now in Effect for Disney Locations, Hundreds of Guests To Cancel Vacations

Sadly, the debut of these characters has always been planned for Walt Disney’s original theme park, constantly sparking debate and making fans beg the company to be “fair to Florida.”

Should Disney decide to bring Kelnacca to Batuu, promoting the Disney+ original series The Acolyte, the character’s debut would undoubtedly be planned for Disneyland Park. This would ignite a heated debate on social media and suggest that Disney World is being ignored.

The latest debut to rekindle this debate was the arrival of the adorable BD-X series droids to Batu at Disneyland Park. They have made daily appearances since April 7 and will continue to explore Black Spire Outpost through June 2 as part of the Season of the Force celebrations at the park.

Related: Iconic Disney World Attraction Demolished for More Parking Space

Unfortunately, Kelnacca’s arrival at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is purely speculative as of the publication of this article since Disney Parks officials have not revealed plans to bring the Wookie Jedi to the parks.

Inside the Magic will update you when more information is released, since the premiere of the Disney+ original series The Acolyte will undoubtedly bring new Star Wars-inspired offerings to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Related: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Closed Weeks After Child Tossed off Roller Coaster

Disney officials have attempted to make the most of the multi-million-dollar investments derived from the permanent closure of the deluxe Disney Resort Hotel, bringing formerly exclusive offerings from the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to Disneyland and Disney World.

These offerings have included drinks, merchandise, clothing, personal hygiene items, and more. Some products even made their way to Disney’s Character Warehouse in Florida, a retail location that liquidates official Disney Parks merchandise.

Would you like to see characters from the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte arrive at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland or Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!