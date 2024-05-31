Game Over: Disney Park Permanently Axes Fireworks as of Today

Last night marked the final performance of one of Disney’s most popular fireworks displays.

Whether you’re at Disneyland Resort or Tokyo Disney Resort, nighttime spectaculars are part of the package of any magical Disney day. While some are more popular than others (sorry to Mickey’s Mix Magic, but you’ll never be famous), there’s still no better way to wrap up the evening than a blend of pyrotechnics and nostalgic music celebrating decades of Disney magic.

Related: “Fireworks Are Going Bye Bye,” Fans Mourn a Disney Park Tradition

In recent years, Disney has also started experimenting with blending new technology into its fireworks displays. Today, Happily Ever After at Magic Kingdom and Wondrous Journeys at Disneyland use advanced projection mapping to make the experience even more immersive, while Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland have also incorporated illuminated water projection.

Drones are also increasingly playing a big role in Disney nighttime spectaculars. Disneyland Paris currently operates two nightly drone shows (Avengers: Power the Night at Walt Disney Studios Park and Disney Electrical Sky Parade at Disneyland Park) in which pyrotechnics play second fiddle.

But while drones may be increasingly creeping into the French resort’s entertainment, fireworks are still the main attraction. The resort’s nightly show, Disney Dreams!, is a fan-favorite, with many considering it up there with the best.

As of last night, however, the show has now come to a permanent end.

May 30 marked the final performance of Disney Dreams! As of today (May 31), the resort will perform Disney Illuminations – just with a few amendments.

When the show returns this evening, it will be drastically reduced compared to the iteration that took place above Sleeping Beauty Castle until April 2023. According to DLP Report, the show’s live-action Beauty and the Beast (2017) section and half of the Frozen (2013) segments are thought to have been removed.

That leaves segments inspired by The Lion King (1994), Finding Nemo (2003), The Little Mermaid (1989), and both the Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean franchises. Inevitably, these cuts have shortened the show. Disney Illuminations is now thought to last less than its previous 20-minute runtime.

Related: Confirmed – All Fireworks Axed From Two Disney Parks for the Entire Summer

While we’ll have to wait until this evening to see whether the shortened show still has the same impact, it’s still a shame to see something as magical as Disney Dreams! leave the park – seemingly forever.

Fortunately, there’s plenty more to look forward to in the coming years at Disneyland Paris. While Disneyland Park is still being woefully ignored by The Walt Disney Company (at least, for now), the neighboring Walt Disney Studios Park is currently in the process of constructing its own version of World of Frozen.

The park will also debut a totally transformed entrance area after shuttering Studio 1 earlier this year, and welcome a brand-new Tangled (2010) attraction, a new restaurant, and a new lake area for its own nighttime spectaculars. Once complete, the park will also take on a new name: Disney Adventure World (which hasn’t exactly proven popular with fans).

What’s your favorite Disney fireworks show? Let us know in the comments!