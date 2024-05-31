Maroon 5 Taking Over Disney World for Exclusive Concert, Entire Theme Park to Close Early

World-renowned rock band Marron 5 is set to take over the Walt Disney World Resort soon.
Related: Fire Erupts at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Monorail
Disney World is home to one of the largest collections of theme park rides and attractions in the world. Disney doesn’t just bring quantity to the table; it offers guests some of the highest-quality entertainment experiences they can find. From swashbuckling adventures on Pirates of the Caribbean to exhilarating encounters with the Yeti on Expedition Everest, the fun and magic never end.
However, Disney often extends and adds to the magic found within its theme parks by offering guests special, limited-time events and experiences that are only offered on select days. Some of Disney’s most popular exclusive events are Disney’s Christmas and Halloween parties, which bring in thousands of guests annually.
Now, Disney is shaking things up, this time offering special guests the chance to watch a private concert from Maroon 5.
Related: Popular Fast Food Chains Taking Over Disney Theme Parks, Multiple Locations Being Built
On Wednesday, June 5, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will close early to host the SAP Saphire & ASUG Annual Conference Orlando. The entire park was bought out to accommodate this event, with Maroon 5 set to headline the conference. The concert will last from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., with a new stage being constructed in anticipation of the event later this summer.
Maybe they’re rebuilding the Sorcerers hat pic.twitter.com/dVq7CJo7Ys
— MagicbandManiac (@MagicbandManiac) May 31, 2024