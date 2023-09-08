‘Star Wars’ Character Makes Limited Time Debut at Disney Park

Disneyland has always been a brilliant way to bring Disney’s treasured cinematic characters to life through a well-crafted atmosphere, attractions, and performances. Character meet-and-greets have only become more sophisticated as the Park has evolved over the years. Many Disney Guests make it a requirement to find, interact, and capture a memory with these iconic characters. The newest character addition has just been introduced in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to inspire the Rebellion for a limited time.

Ahsoka has been one of the most anticipated projects from the Star Wars Universe. This excitement stems from the fact many fans wanted a definitive conclusion to Star Wars: Rebels after Season Four. The ending left some unexpected loose ends for some of the beloved cast of characters.

Sabine (Tiya Sircar) was on the planet Lothal, gazing upon her Ghost Crew mural as Ahsoka (Ashley Eckstein) awaited her arrival. The show ended when Sabine stated that it was time to bring Ezra Bridger home. Their friend was a young Jedi (Taylor Gray) who refused to be rescued during his pursuit of the dastardly villain, Grand Admiral Thrawn. They were transported to the far reaches of the galaxy and their survival was left in metaphorical carbonite.

Series creator, Dave Filoni, wanted a more satisfying ending as well. So when he helmed the live-action Ahsoka, he supported the claims that it was season five to Rebels. Since then, he has launched the live-action debuts of all Rebels series principals like — Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi), original voice actor, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and General Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

Hera was a fan-favorite character in Rebels due to her strategic mind, brave spirit, and unflinching conviction during her time with the Rebellion. Her live-action portrayal has reignited a new admiration for the character as she has been integral in aiding Ahsoka throughout the live-action series. General Syndulla will now make her Disney Park premiere at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge to empower guests to fight for what they believe is right.

The New Republic General will be a welcomed additional as she and her trusty droid, Chopper, will be traversing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Disney Guests can also enjoy an Ahsoka meet-and-greet, as well as Din Djarin, Grogu and Boba Fett interaction too.

What do you think of this new Star Wars character addition? Who should be next?