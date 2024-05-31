Iconic Disney World Attraction Demolished for More Parking Space

Disney World recently upgraded its parking, making parents with kids a priority.

Guests are eagerly anticipating the grand opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which opens in just a few short weeks at Magic Kingdom.

Splash Mountain closed permanently in 2023, marking a total shift for both Magic Kingdom and the Walt Disney World Resort at large. Splash Mountain had become synonymous with the Disney parks and was often considered to be one of Disney’s best attractions.

Over the last several months, guests have watched crews transform Splash Mountain’s once-iconic exterior into something brand-new. Disney recently revealed a sneak peek at the interior sections of the ride as well.

However, with Splash Mountain’s time at Disney World wrapping up, fans are most likely wondering what became of the surrounding areas of the ride, with several shops and an entire playground also closing along with the ride itself.

Now, guests have confirmation that a popular spot for kids near Splash Mountain was closed, with Disney upgrading its theme park parking for parents.

Several Disney fan sites are showing off Disney’s newest designated stroller parking area, which just so happens to be the former site of Splash Mountain’s children’s playground.

The former Laughin’ Place kids area is now stroller parking. pic.twitter.com/e7KlOb9ILt — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) May 30, 2024

This location used to feature a Splash Mountain-themed playground designed for kids, and while this space still has little ones in mind, Disney has opted to focus on parents this time, giving them ample room to drop their strollers off as they enjoy Frontierland.

In 2020, The Walt Disney Company announced it would be closing Splash Mountain at Disneyland and Walt Disney World to build a newer, better, and less problematic attraction than the legendary log flume adventure guests have come to know and love.

This new experience would be called Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and continues Princess Tiana’s storyline, taking inspiration from Disney’s 2009 animated classic, The Princess and the Frog.

For decades, Splash Mountain was a fan favorite, but it also became one of Disney’s most controversial theme park attractions. The original ride was based on Disney’s 1946 film Song of the South, which has been criticized for portraying African Americans and slavery.

Splash Mountain operated for decades under this theme, but calls to close and retheme it continued. Sometime in 2018, Disney finally decided to pull the plug, starting plans to completely revitalize Splash Mountain.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opens June 28, 2024, at Magic Kingdom.

Are you excited to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?