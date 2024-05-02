Former Jedi Returns to ‘Star Wars’ Spin-Off After 15 Years

Given the extensive amount of love and care Dave Filoni has given the extended universe, Star Wars has grown far beyond the original George Lucas trilogy. As the audience prepares for a new chapter in the form of Tales of the Empire, the upcoming series brings back one of the Clone Wars fan favorites.

Although it’s been announced that the six-episode-long anthology will primarily focus on the series’ iconic villains like Darth Vader, General Grievous, and Grand Admiral Thrawn, the central narrative will be experienced through the eyes of former Jedi Barriss Offee and Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth. Elsbeth is a dark and fascinating presence, but the appearance of Ahsoka’s former friend and colleague has this writer’s attention.

The last time we saw Master Luminara’s jaded Padawan, she had framed Anakin Skywalker for the destruction of the Jedi Temple in Filoni’s original animated series. Now that the character has survived the events of Order 66, her newest appearance picks up right where Clone Wars left her, and a new threat to the galaxy makes her an offer she can’t refuse. Just days before the official premiere, voice actor Meredith Salenger shared her experience in bringing her Clone Wars character to life again after so long.

Return of the Jedi: Meredith Salenger Joins Tales of the Empire

Given that several original Star Wars cast members, such as Matthew Wood (General Grievous), Lars Mikkelsen (Grand Admiral Thrawn), and Jason Isaacs (The Grand Inquisitor), are reprising their roles, it only makes sense that Meredith Salenger would also reprise Barriss for the new series. Salenger has expressed great interest in returning to the franchise and feels that there is still more to her story.

In a recent interview, Salenger told Star Wars’ official website,

“I was left wondering forever, just like the fans! Dave [Filoni] told me there were things to come for her, but he never said what.”

Salenger soon discovered just what Disney and Lucasfilm’s golden boy had in store for both the character and the series as Tales of the Empire unfolded. The mature animated series is predicted to be a much darker turn from its predecessor, Tales of the Jedi, and Offee will have to face the consequences of her actions in Clone Wars, as well as a damning choice that will forever change her destiny.

Dealings with the Dark Side

The voice actor describes the plans for Barriss as Fourth Sister, one of Darth Vader’s Inquisitorius, offers her a way out of her cell. Join the Empire as one of its Jedi hunters, or be forever locked away.

Salenger shares,

“Tales of the Empire really begins her story again in such an interesting, conflicted place, and it’s just the best arc of a character I think I’ve ever had… To survive, she has to make a choice she doesn’t want to make. I think she still holds on to her moral convictions. She’s presented with a path she doesn’t particularly want to take, but she knows it’s the only way.”

This is far more intense than the last time the actress stood behind the mic or the last time fans saw Barriss Offee put in a holding cell. Whether or not she will truly turn to the Dark Side remains to be seen, but she does have the right motivations. Fans will simply have to wait until the premiere to find out. Tales of the Empire lands on Disney+ for Star Wars Day, May 4, 2024.

Where do you think Offee's story will go?