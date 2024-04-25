General Grievous Returns for ‘Star Wars’ Spin-Off Series

From Luke Skywalker to Kylo Ren, The Star Wars universe is home to a wealth of incredible characters. Now that Dave Filoni has only further expanded the galaxy far, far away, Lucasfilm’s golden boy is giving a Clone Wars remnant one more chance to steal the spotlight.

Any Star Wars fan worth their salt can pick out their favorite hero (this writer is pretty partial to Obi-Wan Kenobi), but not a soul will deny that the villains are one of the biggest draws to the entire series. Characters like Darth Vader and Count Dooku might be a tough act to follow, but there’s no denying that General Grievous has a massive fan following.

Canonically, the last time we saw the cybernetic Kaleesh was at the wrong end of a blaster after his battle with Kenobi on Utapau during Revenge of the Sith (2005). While the character has found a much more active role in Star Wars: Clone Wars, the video below shares that the warlord will be back with a vengeance for the new Tales of the Empire series on Disney+.

Grievous Back From the Grave

Tales of the Empire, as the title implies, is a spiritual successor to Tales of the Jedi. It will drastically change perspectives as it shifts from the Light Side to the Dark Side of the Force by putting Barriss Offee and Morgan Elsbeth in the spotlight. While Grievous (naturally) won’t be the only baddie making an appearance, he looks better than ever as he hacks his way through Morgan Elsbeth.

Grievous is one of the most insidious characters in the Star Wars universe, and many would agree that this revamped iteration of the character is still an absolute butcher. He’s hacking through victims like he’s taking a Sunday stroll, and fans will be frothing at the mouth to see him make a grand return.

What to Expect from Tales of the Empire

In their coverage of the Grievous news (pun totally intended), What’s On Disney Plus shared the following synopsis about the upcoming series.

“Star Wars: Tales of the Empire” is a six-episode journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.”

Very well said, as viewers will find themselves once more entwined in the Force-woven saga of the galaxy far, far away, but a series that takes a deeper and more revealing look at the villains is long overdue. Disney+ subscribers will know the power of the Dark Side when Tales of the Empire drops on May 4, 2024.

Are you ready to walk on the Dark Side with General Grievous? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!