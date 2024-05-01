Disney+ Hints at Original Adult Animated Series

With Star Wars, Marvel, and a wealth of animated treasures in its extensive library, there truly is something for everyone on Disney+. However, as the studio’s audience continues to grow and change exponentially, Mickey Mouse and his animated entourage might have to step aside for some more mature entertainment options.

Despite kids and families being their primary audience, Disney has created some rather impressive options for older viewers as well. However, mixing its animated magic with more intense and mature themes might be a bit of a risk on the Mouse’s part. Still, that doesn’t mean it won’t have results.

It was recently revealed that Star Wars: Tales of the Empire would be one of the new arrivals for Disney’s May the Fourth Star Wars Celebration, and it looks a few shades darker than the previous Tales of the Jedi series. Judging by the footage fans have seen thus far, a darker, more intense experience can be expected, and parents might want to give the show a once over before introducing it to any kids with an affinity for the galaxy far, far away.

The Dark Side of Star Wars

The video above is the latest trailer for the upcoming series, and it has everything that a show focused on the iconic villains of the Star Wars galaxy could need, including an appearance from the legendary Darth Vader as well. However, a show focused on the Dark Side of the Force is bound to be a different flavor from what fans are used to.

The official descriptor from Star Wars and Lucasfilm reads,

“Journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies.”

Fear leads to anger, anger then leads to hate, and hate leads to suffering. This is the path to the Dark Side, and Tales From the Empire will feature all these elements and more in spades.

Parental Guidance (and More) Suggested

While the show has been rated TV-PG at the time of writing, there is little doubt in this Star Wars fan’s mind that the show will have a tremendous and painfully obvious focus on the darker elements of the galaxy. As wowed as some viewers might be by the franchise’s iconic bad guys , characters like Grievous, Vader, and the Inquisitorius have done truly terrible things.

Let’s not forget that Chancellor Palpatine nearly wiped out an entire religious order during his galaxy-wide war, Grievous murdered who knows how many Jedi Knights for his lightsaber collection, and do we even need to talk about the infamous scene of Anakin Skywalker killing Younglings ? Yet Disney and Lucasfilm are prepared to thrust audiences right into the heat of the Empire’s deadly dawn.

A proper analysis of the six-episode series won’t be possible until the premier this Saturday, but it’s a safe bet that some more sensitive viewers will find it a bit hard to handle. Just because it’s animated doesn’t mean it’s necessarily for kids (just look at some of the darker Clone Wars episodes). No matter what lies in store for viewers in the new show, there will definitely be a great disturbance in the Force

