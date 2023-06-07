‘Ahsoka’ Confirms Yet Another Jedi Survived Order 66

As Star Wars gears up to introduce two new villains to the galaxy far, far away in the upcoming Ahsoka series, new information has come to light about one of their tragic backstories, confirming that Ahsoka Tano isn’t the only Order 66 survivor who will appear in the show.

We’re mere months away from the release of the eagerly-awaited Ahsoka show, which is slated to premiere on Disney+ in August. Starring Rosario Dawson as the eponymous hero, the story will see her attempting to reconcile with her past while trying to find lost Jedi Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and track down an old adversary.

Creator Dave Filoni has made it pretty clear that Ahsoka will be a pseudo Season 5 of the animated Star Wars Rebels show, as Ahsoka is set to pick up several loose plot threads from the series.

Familiar characters, including Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), are set to make the jump to live-action for the project, along with fan-favorite Star Wars baddie, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). Filoni also likely has some big surprises in-store, as Temuera Morrison is rumored to be playing Captain Rex. Steve Blum’s Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios, who made his live-action debut in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, could also pop up in the series.

But most fans’ questions surround the show’s new characters rather than the old—specifically, the introduction of two new Force-using villains, Baylan Skoll, played by the late Ray Stevenson, and his apprentice, Shin Hati, played by Ivanna Sakhno.

From the get-go, Shin and Hati’s presence in the show raised eyebrows, with many unsure whether the master-apprentice duo are truly Ahsoka’s enemies. Their orange lightsabers—just a shade or two away from Sith red—marked a first for the Star Wars universe, kicking off speculation that Shin and Hati might not be fully committed to the Dark Side just yet.

Their true intentions remain unknown, but many have theorized that Shin and Hati are secretly loyal to Thrawn, who was last seen in the Rebels finale after he vanished along with Ezra Bridger.

However, Filoni has implied that they might not be all bad, telling the ScreenRant+ TikTok in April, “I didn’t want to go like straight up orange, but it’s identifying a little bit of something, maybe to kids, that they might not straight up be what you think they are in the beginning.”

Still, the pair will undoubtedly cause trouble for Ahsoka and her allies. Attendees of the recent Star Wars Celebration Europe got a first glimpse at Ahsoka in exclusive footage, which showed Baylan facing off against Ahsoka in what appears to be the World Between Worlds. At the same time, Shin was seen scuffling with Sabine Wren, who allegedly uses her lost friend Ezra’s lightsaber to fend the Darksider off.

In the latest edition of Empire magazine, fans were finally given a sneak peek into Shin and Hati’s backstory, revealing that Stevenson’s character is, in fact, a survivor of Order 66.

During the Empire piece, Baylan Skoll is confirmed to be a former Jedi Knight and a survivor of the great Jedi purge, which was ordered by Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). The issue reveals that Baylan, after the tragic event, became a mercenary for hire before forming an alliance with Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and Thrawn.

The article quoted Baylan’s actor, Stevenson, who sadly passed away last month. He described his mysterious character as being “not genocidal or malicious,” but that “he will take you out his way” if needed:

He is not genocidal or malicious or overly aggressive. He will request that you get out of his way. But if you don’t, he will take you out his way.

Little else is revealed in the Empire cover story regarding Baylan and Shin’s arc in the upcoming show, likely at the request of Lucasfilm. Filoni was adamant that Stevenson and Sakhno kept their lips sealed at Star Wars Celebration as if not to dip into spoiler territory.

If Baylan was once a Jedi Knight, then the possibility remains that he could turn back to the Light Side by the end of Ahsoka. This certainly wouldn’t be the first time a similar character arc has occurred in the Star Wars universe, as seen in Third Sister Reva’s (Moses Ingram) redemption in the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale.

Lucasfilm seems to be ignoring fans’ complaints that new Star Wars projects weaken the severity of Order 66 by revealing that so many Jedi have survived across the galaxy. For one, Grogu narrowly escaped from the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, along with Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan).

However, it’s important to note that before Order 66 was executed, roughly 10 thousand Jedi roamed the galaxy, and at least 100 survived, according to Legends material. Using this logic, it makes sense that someone of Baylan’s presumably strong Force capabilities would escape the Jedi Purge with his life.

Until Ahsoka arrives on Disney+ this summer, Baylan and Hati’s true intentions will continue to be shrouded in mystery. But these new details hint that Baylan could be an even more dangerous foe than initially expected—unless Ahsoka can sway him back to the Light Side before it’s too late.

