Most Hated ‘Star Wars’ Episode Introduces Most Feared Villain

Episode three of The Acolyte has die-hard Star Wars fans absolutely ripping it to shreds. While it might not be nearly as action-packed as the first two entries, viewers are entirely out of line if they think it is needless filler.

“Destiny” is by no means a perfect outing, but to call it the worst episode of any piece of the Star Wars franchise is grossly unfair. It has its problems, which can’t be denied, but they might be what fans must sacrifice to get an appearance they’ve been craving for years.

Inside the Magic previously mentioned how the themes of Sith doctrine in the episode’s dialogue could point to the appearance of Darth Bane, but a re-examination of the witches of Brendok revealed that they might not have been working alone during the conception of Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg). While their mothers claim they have no father, this might be a lie that conceals the biggest threat to the galaxy—Darth Plagueis.

Is Darth Plagueis Pulling the Strings?

Say it with us now, “Did you ever hear the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the wise?” That line has been absolutely memed into oblivion, but it was still one of the most memorable moments of the prequel trilogy.

Although it is part of Emperor Palpatine’s plot to seduce Anakin Skywalker to the Dark Side, Darth Plagueis is one of the quintessential Sith Lords in Star Wars lore, and it looks like The Acolyte could be what brings him from the extended universe into live action. As much as fans have been begging Lucasfilm to explore those stories, it’s incredibly toxic that they would change their minds at this point in the game.

The extended universe of books, comics, games, etc., has been a popular subject in the Star Wars fanbase since the creation of Grand Admiral Thrawn. While Darth Plagueis only exists in legend, the way The Acolyte introduces the origins of Mae and Osha references something he directly created (see below.)

It was revealed that Osha and Mae were created by manipulating the Dark Side of the Force. Not only is this practice hinted at when discussing the twin’s conception, but it comes from something directly cited by Palpatine in the footage above.

“Darth Plagueis was a dark lord of the Sith, so powerful and so wise that he could use the Force to influence the midichlorians to create life.”

If what Mother Aniseya claims is true, then the witches have had some form of involvement with Darth Plagueis since they would have to have used his methods or experiments in creating life. That’s the most practical and prevalent explanation.

Not only have the coven clearly meddled in forbidden practices, going beyond the pale as to create life with Sith Alchemy, but they are also clearly in league with someone with access to advanced technology. Why would a coven on the outskirts of an “uninhabited” planet need that much machinery at the core of their settlement?

Could The Acolyte Bring Him In?

According to the extended universe, Plagueis does canonically exist within the same time frame as The Acolyte. In the literary canon, Plagueis spent the later half of his life devoted to Dark Side experiments in pursuit of eternal life. Osha and Mae might be a trial run.

Depending on whether or not Kathleen Kennedy and Leslye Headland want to follow the canon, the events are lining up too well for Plagueis not to have some form of influence over the events. Either the witches are assisting him in his quest, or they have somehow made a deal with a very dark master.

At the end of the day, we truly won’t know where things are going until the next episode is release. One thing we can say for certain is that neither the witches nor the Jedi are telling the full story.

