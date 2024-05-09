Controversial ‘Star Wars’ Star Slams Idea of Franchise Return

If you were optimistic that Gina Carano may soon return to a galaxy far, far away, think again.

Carano’s experience with Lucasfilm has been bumpy, to say the least. The actress – who starred in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian as Cara Dune alongside Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin – was fired by the studio back in 2022 after a streak of controversial moments on social media.

After previously sharing several posts advocating against COVID-19 vaccines and supporting the idea that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and rigged against Donald Trump, the tipping point for Lucasfilm (and its parent, The Walt Disney Company) was when Carano shared a meme that compared having different political opinions to being Jewish in Nazi Germany.

“It just made sense — don’t hate your neighbor,” she later told The Hollywood Reporter, defending the Instagram post. “Before the Nazis were as powerful as they became, you had to make it OK to hate this person next to you. That’s how we get to dangerous places. And history does repeat itself.”

Lucasfilm was not of the same opinion. The studio dismissed Carano from the Disney+ series – subsequently scrapping plans for her appearance in a spinoff named Rangers of the New Republic – and released a public statement distancing itself from the actress.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm, and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson told EW. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano has since repeatedly criticized both Lucasfilm and Disney. Earlier this year, she filed a federal lawsuit – partially funded by Elon Musk – that accuses Disney of wrongful termination and discrimination and asks for Lucasfilm to reinstate her as Cara Dune (and pay her $75,000 in punitive damages).

Earlier this week, ScreenRant claimed that Carano had asserted her desire to return to the franchise in an appearance at FAN EXPO Philadelphia panel, where she reportedly insisted that she bears no ill will towards her former employers and would be happy to return.

However, Carano has since slammed the reports that suggest she could return to Star Wars. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), she said: “I think people need to remember the media twists and turns your words into what they interpret it as and not the words that were actually spoken in the moment.”

I think people need to remember the media twists and turns your words into what they interpret it as and not the words that were actually spoken in the moment. Great thing is. There’s video proof and it shows how corrupt and slanted the “media” and people who call themselves… pic.twitter.com/epFK46wVK8 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) May 5, 2024

She went on to argue that there’s video proof of what she actually said at FAN EXPO Philadelphia. “If you didn’t hear it from my mouth. Don’t believe the headlines. Look at the full story, not their sound bites they use for cheap attention,” she said. “Distinguish good journalism from the posers pushing agendas.”

With that in mind, it seems like fans shouldn’t hold their breath for a triumphant Cara Dune return any time soon.

